Central boys shock Keene, 2-1

MANCHESTER, NH — Junior Amar Kamaric”we scored on a direct kick in the 71st minute, lifting Manchester Central to a stunning 2-2 win over Keene High, Tuesday evening at venerable Gill Stadium.

It was a huge win for the Little Green, whose season has been a series of emotional highs and lows. With the victory, Central improves to 5-5-3 and has vaulted into eighth place in the Division I standings.

Keene drops to 9-3-1 and into a tie for fifth.

“We definitely weren’t consistent tonight. That’s something we’ve been struggling with all year,” said Central Head Coach Maid Ahmic. “We gave the ball away in our own end. There were times we dribbled when we should have passed or went to one side instead of the other. But these are mistakes we can clean up in practice.”

