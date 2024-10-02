Central-West girls edged by South but progressing

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

MANCHESTER, NH – The records were almost the inverse of one another, with the Manchester Central-West High School soccer team entering Tuesday night’s home matchup with a 2-5-1 record, while Nashua South arrived at Manchester’s Gill Stadium with a 5-2 record.

The competition on the field, however, showed very little gap with the two sides.

Though the pitch was certainly tilted in South’s favor the first quarter of the match, with the Panthers hitting two posts and having another goal disallowed due to an offsides call, it wasn’t until the 11:26 mark in the first half that South finally broke through to take a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal from Ella Bois.

“I think we got lucky in the first half … I think we were a little flat-footed that first 25, but then I think we kind of settled in and play was much more even,” said Central-West head coach Josh Bouthot.”They had a game plan and they used their speed to get some advantage and gain some opportunities and we just got unlucky on a free kick from them.”

The rest of the contest was a back-and-forth affair, with Central-West testing South’s mettle, but neither team was able to find the back of the net.

We had some good chances, and I’ve got to give credit to tee defense for throwing their bodies in front of the shots and getting back.”

One of Central-West’s goals for the contest, he added, was to concede less corner-kick opportunities.

“I don’t think we gave up any,” he said. “So that’s mission accomplished right there.”

Now, as Central-West’s moves past its notably difficult first-half schedule, the team looks to make its move up the Division-I standings.

“The beginning of our season was brutal, but these girls have been working hard,” said Bouthot. “Our goal is to be in the games we can be in and fight hard in the ones where we’re a little outmatched, but our season goal is to make the playoffs and I still think that’s an achievable goal for this group.”