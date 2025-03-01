Central’s Flahn takes silver at New Englands

ROXBURY, MA — At Saturday’s New England High School indoor Track and Field Championships, Caesar Flahn ran faster than he had ever run in his life.

It just wasn’t quite fast enough.

After two false starts, Andre Clark of Marshfield, ME, edges Caesar Flahn of @chslittlegreen by two one-hundredths of a second (.02) in the final of the 55m at the New England High School Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.@InkLinkNews… pic.twitter.com/2EHDELzCtj — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) March 2, 2025

In the 55m final, the Central High junior blazed the track in the middle of the Reggie Lewis Center in just 6.40 seconds, a personal record and the fastest time recorded by a NHIAA runner this winter.

It was a photo finish, as three runners crossed the line simultaneously. For five gutwrenching minutes, Flahn and five other runners waited, staring at the giant scoreboard.

When the results flashed, Flahn’s countenance fell.

Second place.

A mere two hundredths of a second (.02) behind champion Andre Clark of Marshwood, ME (6.38) and one hundredth of a second ahead of Max Shapiro of Falmouth, ME (6.41).

Caesar Flahn of @chslittlegreen reacts moments after placing second in the 55m with a personal best time of 6.40 seconds at the New England High School Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.@InkLinkNews @andrewsylvia @NHIAA_LOA pic.twitter.com/RdvyKRcC2B — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) March 2, 2025

”It was the fastest time I’ve ever run but I’d been hoping to get into the 6.3s,” said Flahn.

The reigning New Hampshire State Champion admitted to being thrown off his game by two straight false starts at the start of the 55m final, resulting in the disqualification of two runners.

”The two false starts really messed me up. My confidence was gone,” he said. “I kinda felt like I got cheated.”

Flahn was one of several Manchester athletes who earned their place and competed on Saturday.

Central senior Kaedin Gagne placed 9th in the 300m in a personal record time of 35.65.

Central junior Angela Cenesca placed 12th in the 300m in a personal record time of 41.36. It was the third fastest NH time this year.

Angela Cenesca of @chslittlegreen competes in the long jump at the New England High School Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Cenesca placed 18th with a best jump of 17-03.50.@InkLinkNews @andrewsylvia @NHIAA_LOA pic.twitter.com/udxqpFahDK — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) March 2, 2025

Cenesca also competed in the long jump, placing 18th with a best leap of 17-05.50.

The Central 4x200m team of Flahn, Gagne, Wyatt and Venator placed 32nd in 1:37.69.

Trinity’s Rere Edokpolo turned in a sensational performance in the long jump, placing 5th with a best leap of 22-11. It was not only a personal record but the best NH jump this year.

Rere Edokpolo of Trinity competes in the long jump at the New England High School Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Edokpolo placed 5th with a best leap of 22-11, the best jump in NH this year.@InkLinkNews @andrewsylvia @NHIAA_LOA pic.twitter.com/eazkMmEywl — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) March 2, 2025

Edokpolo also teamed with his brother, Ewa Edokpolo, Davey Durepo and Anthony DiGantommasso in the 4x200m relay team that placed 23rd in 1:34.64.

West High was well represented by senior Eshaya Lauder, who placed 5th in the long jump with a beat leap of 18-08.75. It was a personal record for Lauder and the third best jump for a NH athlete this year.



