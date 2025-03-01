Central’s Flahn takes silver at New Englands

ROXBURY, MA — At Saturday’s New England High School indoor Track and Field Championships, Caesar Flahn ran faster than he had ever run in his life.
It just wasn’t quite fast enough.
In the 55m final, the Central High junior blazed the track in the middle of the Reggie Lewis Center in just 6.40 seconds, a personal record and the fastest time recorded by a NHIAA runner this winter.
It was a photo finish, as three runners crossed the line simultaneously. For five gutwrenching minutes, Flahn and five other runners waited, staring at the giant scoreboard.
When the results flashed, Flahn’s countenance fell.
Second place.
A mere two hundredths of a second (.02) behind champion Andre Clark of Marshwood, ME (6.38) and one hundredth of a second ahead of Max Shapiro of Falmouth, ME (6.41).
”It was the fastest time I’ve ever run but I’d been hoping to get into the 6.3s,” said Flahn.
The reigning New Hampshire State Champion admitted to being thrown off his game by two straight false starts at the start of the 55m final, resulting in the disqualification of two runners.
”The two false starts really messed me up. My confidence was gone,” he said. “I kinda felt like I got cheated.”
Flahn was one of several Manchester athletes who earned their place and competed on Saturday.
Central senior Kaedin Gagne placed 9th in the 300m in a personal record time of 35.65.
Central junior Angela Cenesca placed 12th in the 300m in a personal record time of 41.36. It was the third fastest NH time this year.
Cenesca also competed in the long jump, placing 18th with a best leap of 17-05.50.
The Central 4x200m team of Flahn, Gagne, Wyatt and Venator placed 32nd in 1:37.69.
Trinity’s Rere Edokpolo turned in a sensational performance in the long jump, placing 5th with a best leap of 22-11. It was not only a personal record but the best NH jump this year.
Edokpolo also teamed with his brother, Ewa Edokpolo, Davey Durepo and Anthony DiGantommasso in the 4x200m relay team that placed 23rd in 1:34.64.
West High was well represented by senior Eshaya Lauder, who placed 5th in the long jump with a beat leap of 18-08.75. It was a personal record for Lauder and the third best jump for a NH athlete this year.