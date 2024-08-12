Central’s Lally earns entrance into NHIAA Hall of Fame

Peter Lally (holding ball) celebrates with his team after they won the 2018 NHIAA Division I Girls’ Soccer Championship. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

CONCORD, N.H. – Legendary Central High School Girls’ Soccer Coach Peter Lally will be honored by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) as one of its six Hall of Fame inductees for 2024.

Lally left the Little Green after 36 years, winning five state championships. He is also the winningest coach in New Hampshire High School Girls’ Soccer history with over 450 wins and was inducted into the New Hampshire Soccer Coach Hall of Fame in 2014.

Lally will join Portsmouth’s Paula Anania and Stan Lyford as well as Franklin’s William Heydt Sr. and Milford’s Maurice “Moe” Facques and Marc Maurais.

The induction will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at the Courtyard Marriot in Concord, N.H. Those interested in attending can call 603-228-8671 or email info@nhiaa.org before Oct. 25. Tickets cost $60 and will not be available at the door.