Chris Bright is first Republican to declare candidacy in NH’s 1st Congressional District

Chris Bright speaking on NHPR during his 2024 run for U.S. Congress. Photo/Zoey Knox

DERRY, NH – Republican Chris Bright has joined the 2026 race for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District.

Bright, who sought this same seat last year and placed fourth in the GOP primary , is the first Republican to officially declare his candidacy for the open seat. Current 1st District Congressman Chris Pappas, a Democrat, is running for U.S. Senate.

Bright lives in Derry and is a business executive who founded a crossfit gym and a facilities management company that works in EV charging. He’s also a West Point graduate and former Army paratrooper who served in Bosnia and Kosovo.

In a press release earlier this week announcing his candidacy, Bright said Congress needs more people with leadership experience.

“This country has its challenges, and I am tired of the fighting and dysfunction,” Bright said. “There is a better way, and I’m running to lead smarter and secure the future for our children and grandchildren.”

Several Democrats have already declared their candidacies in the 1st District: former Portsmouth city councilor Stefany Shaheen; former Obama administration official Maura Sullivan; and Hampton Selectboard member Carleigh Beriont.

Dover State Rep. Alice Wade has meanwhile formed an exploratory committee.

