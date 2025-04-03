Chris Pappas officially announces run for U.S. Senate

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday morning, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) announced that he will be running for the U.S. Senate in 2026.

Pappas seeks to succeed retiring U.S. Senator and fellow Democrat Jeanne Shaheen. Shaheen has served in the U.S. Senate since 2009, and is the first woman in U.S. history to have been both a Governor and a U.S. Senator.

Pappas has served in Congress since 2019, following stints in the New Hampshire Executive Council and New Hampshire legislature.

He released the following statement after the announcement.



“I’m running for Senate because our economy, our democracy, and our way of life are on the line, and New Hampshire deserves a Senator who is grounded in the people, places, and values of this state. Granite Staters know my record of taking on the big fights and looking out for them – pushing tax cuts for working families and small businesses, taking on predatory companies and corporate polluters, and standing up to Big Pharma to lower drug costs. Like Senator Shaheen, I’ll always put New Hampshire first. You can count on me to lead the charge to confront this administration, self-dealing billionaires, and extreme politicians who threaten our future and our ability to get things done for New Hampshire.”

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley released the following statement.

“Chris Pappas’ commitment to New Hampshire is grounded in his Manchester roots and evident in his demonstrated record of public service. Chris’ tenure serving as a state representative, executive councilor, and most recently in Congress, is a testament to his ongoing dedication to helping Granite Staters. He has worked to improve veterans’ services, secured funding for critical infrastructure projects that help our communities thrive, and expanded access to affordable housing. Congressman Pappas is a true champion for New Hampshire, and I know he will continue to fight for a better future for all Granite Staters.”

Pappas has announced that there will be several campaign stops across the state this weekend, beginning with an event in Manchester on Thursday night.