Chris Pappas stood up for New Hampshire and lowered costs

O P I N I O N



TO THE EDITOR:

As the Director of a Senior Center in New Hampshire, I saw firsthand the burden of high prescription drug prices on our members. Many shared with me how they had to go without medication because they couldn’t afford the price tag. Often, tragically, this resulted in serious medical problems or hospital stays.

Thankfully, Congressman Chris Pappas listened to the voices of his community, and took action on this problem in Washington. He stood up to the big pharmaceutical companies and fought to pass legislation that allows Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices.

That legislation reduced the price of insulin to $35 and capped out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 for adults on Medicare. This makes a difference and extends a much-needed lifeline to many older adults in our state.

Chris Pappas took on the hard fight to lower costs and help Granite Staters, and we’re seeing firsthand the positive impact of his work. He’s also consistently stood up for Social Security and Medicare and protected these vital programs from extremist attacks.

Unfortunately, Chris’s opponent in this race opposed the legislation that reduced prescription drug costs for seniors and has not committed to protecting Social Security benefits. We can’t send someone to Washington who doesn’t support these critical programs.

Chris knows how to solve problems and push aside politics to get things done. That’s why I’ll be voting for Chris Pappas to represent us in Congress on November 5th.

Sherri W. Harden

Sherri W. Harden has lived in New Hampshire 71 out of her 77 years of life. She has known the Pappas family since their original shop on Elm Street in downtown Manchester over 60 years ago. She believes Chris and his family embody all of the principles of family and community and efforts for the good of all.