LETTERS: Chris Pappas, the climate champion we need: A call for leadership

O P I N IO N

As we increasingly experience severe threats from climate change, our need for an environment champion has never been more urgent. One candidate stands out as a beacon of hope: Congressman Chris Pappas. With a track record of advocacy and commitment to combating climate change and protecting our natural resources for generations to come, Pappas continues to provide the transformative leadership we need to tackle this existential crisis.

On the New Hampshire Executive Council, he worked to secure investments for solar, wind, biomass, hydro, and geothermal projects. As a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure member, recognizing that our transportation sector is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, he supports investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, commuter rails, and bike and pedestrian pathways.

Pappas supported the Inflation Reduction Act, aimed at reducing emissions through investments in renewable sources, helping to protect New Hampshire’s environment and tourism economy. This Act provides tax credits for homeowners and businesses to become more energy efficient. Pappas also supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides grants to communities rebuilding from weather disasters to improve roads, culverts, and other infrastructure. He supported the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis and its work on further proposals to address climate change, modernize our infrastructure, and create well-paying jobs.

Moreover, Pappas actively engages with NH business owners, activists, and scientists to hear their views and concerns. He participates in town halls, listens to grassroots issues, and collaborates with climate advocates.

Congressman Chris Pappas is unafraid to confront the climate crisis—armed with potential solutions and ideas for all—and understands our future depends on the choices we make today.

Chris Pappas, with our support, can and will pave the way toward our sustainable future.

Debra Perry

Hampton