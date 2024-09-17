Cilley Road closed on Saturday from Belmont to Jewett

If you are heading east on Cilley Road, you’ll have to find another route on Saturday past Belmont Street. Screenshot/Google

MANCHESTER, N.H. – GMI Asphalt LLC, the contractor for the Department of Public Works (DPW), will be paving Cilley Rd. from Belmont St. to Jewett St. on Saturday, September 21, 2024, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. During this time, Cilley Rd. will be closed to all traffic.



Travelers are advised to use Somerville St. as an alternative route. Detour signs will be posted to guide traffic safely around the construction area.

Please plan accordingly, avoid the construction zone when possible, and expect potential delays. Access to properties in the affected area may be limited during this time.