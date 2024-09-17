Cilley Road closed on Saturday from Belmont to Jewett

Byline:
,
If you are heading east on Cilley Road, you’ll have to find another route on Saturday past Belmont Street. Screenshot/Google

MANCHESTER, N.H. – GMI Asphalt LLC, the contractor for the Department of Public Works (DPW), will be paving Cilley Rd. from Belmont St. to Jewett St. on Saturday, September 21, 2024, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. During this time, Cilley Rd. will be closed to all traffic.

Travelers are advised to use Somerville St. as an alternative route. Detour signs will be posted to guide traffic safely around the construction area.

Please plan accordingly, avoid the construction zone when possible, and expect potential delays. Access to properties in the affected area may be limited during this time.

Other Posts To Check Out:

The Weekender, July 19 – 21: Tiki Weekend, Festivals, Open Market and more… The Mural Extravaganza Mayor Jay RuaisWard 10 Town Hall with the mayor set for July 23 Pedals & Pathways: Traffic deaths, items for every ride, mellow Manchester map, etc. June opioid OD stats for Manchester and Nashua Republican National Convention, or acid flashback?

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 