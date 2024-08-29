Cities, towns must apply for housing help grants by Sept. 30

MANCHESTER, NH – Applications are due Sept. 30 for cities and towns that want to tap into the additional $2.9 million that’s been added to Housing Opportunity Planning grant program.

HOP grants can be used by municipalities to hire consultants to help review and update zoning and other regulations, a key to increasing housing supply and vital to solving the state’s housing crisis.

The first round of $2.75 million in funding was awarded to 58 municipalities that have used it to hire consultants, study zoning and other regulations, and to update or make recommendations that will allow more housing in their town or city.

Grants can be used to:

Update the housing, land use, and vision sections of the master plan, and related aspects of the implementation section, as well as the community facilities section or other relevant sections as they pertain to water and sewer in support of housing development.

As part of a larger project, conduct a housing needs assessment or analysis.

Audit a municipality’s land use regulations and make recommendations for changes to promote housing development.

Create new regulations or revise existing regulations with the stated primary goal of increasing the supply of housing in the community, especially affordable and workforce housing.

“Grant-funded activities should generally assist applicants to become eligible for New Hampshire Housing Champion designation pursuant to RSA 12-O:71,” according to a release from New Hampshire Housing. Municipalities may either hire consultants using a competitive process or choose a consultant from a list of pre-approved qualified consultants, including a regional planning commission.

All of the state’s cities and towns are eligible to apply, including those that have received a Community Housing Navigator grant or HOP grant.

Applications will be reviewed and approved by the committee using a competitive process, and past grantees get priority. The remaining money will go to new applicants. Notification will be within 60 days, according to the release.

The funding is through InvestNH, which was created with the state’s $100 million American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery program, a Biden administration COVID recovery initiative. The goal of InvestNH is to spur construction of affordable and workforce housing in New Hampshire.

Industry leaders have said updating zoning throughout the state to bring it up to date with multifamily housing needs and economic reality is key to solving the housing crisis. The state needs 60,000 more housing units by 2030 and 90,000 by 2040, according to New Hampshire Housing’s needs assessment, released last year.

For information about the HOP grants, including a video webinar, visit nhhopgrants.org.