City announces Age-Friendly Planning process update

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, May 16, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais announced the launch of a city-wide Age-Friendly Planning Process. In the announcement, Ruais stated that the initiative is designed to build a more inclusive, accessible and livable community for older adults, as well as other Manchester residents.

Approximately 21,000 Manchester residents are 65 or older, with 60 percent of those individuals living in households earning less than $50,000 annually.

The initiative, which will be led by the Manchester Health Department and the Mayor’s Office, follows the eight AARP domains of livability: outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, work and civic engagement, communication and information, and community and health services.

Friday’s announcement marked the next step enhancing the AARP Age-Friendly Network foundation set by the city in 2022.

“Creating an age-friendly city means building a Manchester that works for everyone, from children and families to older adults and caregivers,” said Ruais. “By aligning with AARP’s comprehensive livability framework, we are committing to long-term planning that enhances the quality of life, improves public health and strengthens our community.”

The Manchester Health Department and Mayor’s Office will be joined in partnership in the process by Easterseals NH, the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Waypoint, Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County, the Mary Gale Foundation, and the Community Development Finance Authority.

“An age-friendly Manchester is a healthier, more connected, and more vibrant city,” said Manchester Public Health Director Anna Thomas. “This initiative is an opportunity for residents to help shape the future of our neighborhoods, public spaces, and services to ensure they meet the evolving needs of our population.

To provide feedback on the process, click here or head to the Manchester Health Department page on the city’s website.