City gives tips for beating the heat

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Following the issuance of a heat advisory from the National Weather Service that includes Manchester, the Manchester Emergency Operations Center has been put into enhanced monitoring status for the duration of this extreme weather event.

The City of Manchester has issued the following guidance for how to avoid heat stroke during days with these extreme temperatures.

Stay hydrated – drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level as soon as you can. However, avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks, which can cause you to lose more bodily fluid, or very cold drinks, which can cause cramps. Sports drinks used in moderation may replace the salts and minerals lost during sweating.

Prepare when staying outside – wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing when going outside for any extended period. Wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses are recommended. Sunscreen should be applied approximately 30 minutes before extended periods outside; sunburns can prevent your body from cooling down appropriately, causing dehydration.

Stay aware – Keep appraised of weather websites, keep an eye on more vulnerable people such as children, the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic medical conditions, athletes and outdoor workers.

Stay in air-conditioned areas or places where you can get wet: Spend your time indoors in air-conditioned buildings, 39 Beech Street will serve as a cooling center on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cold showers, pools, lakes and the city’s splash pads are also good ways to keep body temperature regulated.