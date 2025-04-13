City leaders approve sewer rate changes

A map of the Cemetery Brook Drainage Tunnel project, one of the key parts of the city’s CSO upgrade efforts. Screenshot/City of Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Earlier this month, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to modify the existing rate structure for sewer rates, execute the necessary contract for the combined sewer overflow (CSO) program and grant authorization to the City of Manchester’s Finance Department to issue the necessary bonds for the CSO Program.

The funding requirements were necessary due to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandates as well as mediation efforts for stormwater runoff issues that have caused frequent flooding and sewage discharge in parts of the city after severe rain storms.

Additionally, the city has roughly 100 miles of pipe that is over 100 years or older, leading to likely necessary replacement or renovation in the future regardless of any other factors.

Currently the City of Manchester releases 312 million gallons of overflow sewage into the Merrimack River each year. Manchester joins the nearby Nashua, Lowell, Haverhill, Fitchburg and Lawrence Sanitary Districts among mandatory unfunded EPA required consent decrees.

“In order for the City of Manchester to continue to thrive, grow and flourish, we must have the necessary infrastructure to support our residents, businesses and visitors. This environmental improvement project, in alignment with federal obligations, will benefit our entire community as well as communities downstream that utilize the Merrimack River for drinking water,” said Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais.