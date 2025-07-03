City parking manager request for new operations superintendent approved

Faye Morrison on July 1, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester’s new Parking Department Director is about to get a helping hand.

On Tuesday, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to modification in the Parking Department’s personnel complement that would allow Parking Department Director Faye Morrison to hire a Parking Operations Superintendent, something she has said can be done within the department’s current budget.

The new position would focus on day-to-day operations of the city’s parking operations, allowing the director to focus on strategic planning issues, especially those related to revenue generation for the city.

Given that her current role deals with not just parking infrastructure but subjects related to parking such as the city’s homeless population using municipal parking facilities, Morrison has told the Aldermen in recent weeks that an individual at the new position would be necessary to free time for her to engage in several significant projects, such as the renovation of the Victory Parking Garage.

Ward 4 Alderwoman Christine Fajardo stated that she heard from constituents for parking-related requests in the past but did not receive responses from the Parking Department prior to Morrison’s hiring earlier this year, with Morrison responding that she would like to help, but she is at her limit.

“There are only so many things I can do in a day, and the requests keep coming in,” said Morrison.

Alderman At-Large Dan O’Neil recommended that Morrison ask for support from the Department of Public Works and the city’s Central Fleet Management Department to help lighten her load. Morrison replied that she does collaborate frequently with other city department, but at the end of the day, parking related projects are her responsibility.

The creation of the new position was unanimously approved on a voice vote.