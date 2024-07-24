City raises $1.13M from sale of 15 vacant lots; push for more affordable housing units continues

Money from sales will be dedicated to affordable housing in the city.

Mayor Jay Ruais. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais on Wednesday announced the sale of all 15 vacant city lots offered at auction back in June is complete. The net amount raised totals $1,134,695 million which will be dedicated to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. This has been a top priority and initiative for the mayor since his inaugural address.

“This is fantastic news for the city and a real tribute to team work,” Ruais stated. “My thanks to our city departments that helped identify the vacant lots and the Board of Aldermen for their overwhelming support for this initiative, all of which made the auction and final sales possible. In doing so, we turned surplus into service which was our goal from the very beginning. I am thrilled the total sum brought in is over one million dollars. We’re already taking action to start more affordable housing projects here in Manchester.”

Ruais added, “There’s more positive news. The city’s CIP committee recently approved the expenditure of $200,000 from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund for the purchase of a building that will provide 8 units of housing at $800 a month per unit for individuals who were previously unhoused. The full Board of Aldermen will take up this agenda item on August 6. Additionally, in the coming months, the Board will consider the expenditure of finances for other similar projects in the city. This is all possible because of the sale of the 15 lots.”

City Tax Collector Brenda Masewic said, “The sale of all fifteen properties highlights the city’s current housing vacuum. This collaborative departmental and Board of Alderman effort not only put these vacant lots back onto the tax roll to generate much needed revenue, the proceeds from each sale are a tangible resource to aid in helping resolve the housing shortage.”

Background:

Mayor Ruais has made addressing affordable housing and homelessness a priority since being sworn in. Turning vacant city lots into productive use, while at the same time generating funding for more affordable housing is part of his broader strategy to help solve these complex issues. The mayor is dedicated taking proactive approaches to creating sustainable housing solutions that support residents’ needs.

The identification, auction and sale of the vacant city-owned lots was made possible by the combined efforts of key city departments including the Tax Collector, Assessing Planning and Community Development, Public Works and the Solicitor’s Office