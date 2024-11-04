Coaches selected for 2025 NH East-West High School All-Star Football Game

promotional photo/CHaD Football

Lebanon, NH—With football season in full swing, the head coaches have been named for the 2025 Dartmouth Health Children’s New Hampshire East-West High School All-Star Football Game, powered by Bedford and Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

More than 80 of the state’s top high school football players will be selected to play in the 2025 fundraising game to benefit programs and services at Dartmouth Health Children’s and Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD). The 2025 edition of the East vs. West showdown will take place on Friday, June 27, at 6 p.m. at Saint Anselm College.

Team East will be led by Steven Abraham, previous head coach at Salem High School. Abraham was assistant coach for the 2019, 2023, and 2024 All-Star Games and is thrilled to be leading the charge during next year’s matchup.

“I am honored to coach in the CHaD game. It means so much to me personally… to be able to coach these young men one more time and hopefully have an impact on the adults they are becoming. Most importantly, the ability to raise money and awareness for the work the CHaD hospital does,” said Abraham. “The money we raise will be directly responsible in some form to saving a child’s life and that is the greatest honor we can have.”

On the West sideline,celebrating his 10th year as Merrimack High School head coach, Kip Jackson returns. Jackson served as head coach in 2023, and has been an assistant coach for Team West in 2021 and 2022.

“The New Hampshire East-West All-Star Football Game supports such a great cause,” Jackson said.” We are all honored to be involved with raising funds and awareness to assist children and families in need of critical services provided by CHaD. This game is also an incredible opportunity to teach young adults about the importance of philanthropy and the positive impacts each person can have on others in the community.”

Returning from last year’s performance is the All-Star Cheerleading Team, led by three Granite State coaches with a passion for this charity game. Chelsea Dennis, director at East Celebrity Elite Londonderry and coach at Londonderry High School, said she is honored for the opportunity to bring New Hampshire’s cheerleaders together in support of Dartmouth Health Children’s.”

Souhegan High School head coach Jada Belt has been coaching charity cheer games for 14 years. “Working with CHaD and raising awareness in order to help children, and coaching amazing athletes, are all of the reasons I feel so honored and blessed to be part of this game,” Belt said.

Dennis and Belt will be joined by Windham High School coach Karissa Edelstein.“[The games] made such an impact on me,” said Edelstein, who cheered in the East-West game as a high school senior I am so grateful to be able to create these memories for kids as a coach.”

All high school coaches in New Hampshire are invited to submit football player and cheerleader nominations online at Chadallstarfootball.org. The coaching staff will draft players in early December, followed by an orientation in February at Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where athletes will learn about the game, how it benefits patients and families, and how they can support the cause with fundraising of their own.

The New Hampshire East-West All-Star Football game is a vital fundraiser for Dartmouth Health Children’s. Proceeds are used to help provide kids with critical services, such as support when they are in pediatric intensive care and management of chronic illnesses, as well as patient and family support services. Players are not required to fundraise to play in the game. Even so, over the past 12 years, players have collectively raised over $750,000. This past year, in 2024, players raised an impressive $69,615, helping make history as the game’s most profitable year, raising over $312,000 for the patients and families we serve. Thank you to all players, coaches, and sponsors for their dedication and generosity.

Sponsorship packages for 2025 are available to businesses and organizations that wish to support the cause. Tickets will be available beginning in February.

Additional information and nomination forms can be found at, www.Chadallstarfootball.org