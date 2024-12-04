Cold and Flu: Home remedies, natural treatments, & when to seek help from VirtualER

By Dr. Kevin Rankins of Elliot Hospital, Elliot VirtualER, and Elliot Urgent Care

Cold and flu season can be challenging, but you don’t always have to rely on medications. Simple, natural remedies can help relieve symptoms and support recovery. Knowing when to seek medical help is also crucial, especially for more severe cases. Here’s a guide to effective home remedies, natural treatments, and the signs that indicate it’s time to schedule a visit with Elliot VirtualER.

Home remedies for cold and flu relief

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of fluids, such as water, herbal teas, and clear broths, helps keep the throat moist and loosens mucus.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol as they can dehydrate you.

Rest

Giving your body the time it needs to recover is important. Rest allows your immune system to fight off the infection more effectively.

Steam inhalation

Inhaling steam can help ease congestion. You can do this by filling a bowl with hot water, covering your head with a towel, and breathing in the steam. Using a vaporizer is another effective way to inhale steam safely.

Adding eucalyptus oil in the water may provide additional relief.

Saltwater gargle

Gargling with warm salt water can reduce throat discomfort and swelling. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water and gargle several times a day.

Honey and lemon

Honey has natural antibacterial properties and can soothe a sore throat. Mixing it with lemon provides extra vitamin C. Add a spoonful of honey and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to warm water for a comforting drink.

Note: Avoid giving honey to children under one year old due to the risk of botulism.

Ginger tea

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that may help relieve a sore throat and reduce inflammation. Boil fresh ginger slices in water for a few minutes and add honey for sweetness.

Chicken soup

Chicken soup can help ease cold and flu symptoms by providing warmth and hydration, which soothes the throat and loosens congestion. The nutrients from the broth, vegetables, and protein also support the immune system and promote recovery.

Natural treatments to boost immunity

Vitamin C

Citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens are rich in vitamin C, which can support your immune system. Consider vitamin C supplements if you cannot get enough through your diet.

Zinc supplements

Zinc is probably your best bet for fighting off a cold. It can reduce the severity and duration of cold symptoms. You can find it in lozenges or natural sources like nuts, seeds, and meat.

Remember that zinc can cause nausea, which may be alleviated by taking it with food and cutting the dose. More is not better—try to stay under 20 mg daily.

Elderberry syrup

Elderberry is known for its antiviral properties and may reduce cold and flu symptoms. It’s available as a syrup or supplement but consult a healthcare provider before using it.

Garlic

Garlic contains compounds that boost the immune system. Adding it to your meals or taking garlic supplements can be beneficial.

When to seek medical help

Home remedies can be effective for mild cold and flu symptoms, but sometimes medical care is necessary.

Elliot VirtualER can help with cold and flu

Elliot VirtualER provides convenient access to healthcare professionals without leaving your home. If you’re unsure about your symptoms, a virtual visit can help determine whether you need in-person care or if home remedies are enough.

Stay informed, stay healthy, and know when to seek help.

Dr. Kevin Rankins is board-certified in emergency medicine and practices at Elliot Hospital, Elliot VirtualER, and Elliot Urgent Care.

Elliot Health System is a non-profit organization firmly rooted in our community, serving the healthcare needs of patients since 1890. More at ElliotHospital.org.

Medical Matters provides you with expert tips and information on today’s health topics. For questions or comments, please contact contributions@solutionhealth.org.