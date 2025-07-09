Cold Case Unit IDs body of woman discovered in Marlborough in 1974

After 51 years, the NH Cold Case Unit has positively identified the body of a woman found in the woods of Marlborough as Nancy Gale Erickson.

­CONCORD, NH – Jnvestigators have identified a previously unidentified female discovered in Marlborough, New Hampshire, in 1974. With forensic testing and assistance from the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory, NamUs, Bode Technology and the University of North Texas Health Science Center, investigators have now identified this young woman as Nancy Gale Erickson, 21 at the time of her death, of Tampa, Florida, and Brattleboro, Vermont.

“After years of work on this case, putting a name to Nancy Gale Erickson is incredibly meaningful. It’s more than solving a mystery — it’s restoring her identity and honoring the life she lived. She was never forgotten,” said New Hampshire State Police Detective Sergeant Kelly LaPointe. “We’re deeply grateful to everyone whose efforts made this possible. Now the focus turns to understanding how and why she died.”

Nancy Erickson in 1972.

On April 16, 1974, the body of an unidentified woman was discovered in a wooded area off Route 124 in Marlborough, New Hampshire. Forensic analysis indicated she had died in late fall 1973. Investigators determined she was a white female, aged 18–48, between 5’2″ and 5’6″, with reddish-brown hair. She wore a light brown corduroy coat with white fleece lining (size 44, Matt Andrews Sportswear), a blue-gray zippered warm-up jacket, a blue, white, and red plaid flannel shirt (size M, Royal Coach), off-white Carter work trousers, brown low-cut work shoes (size 6 or 7), mismatched socks, and Duofold insulated underwear with a blue and green floral print (sizes B and 18). No identification was found, and the cause and manner of death remain undetermined. Her identity remained a mystery for nearly 50 years.

In 2021, Nancy Gale Erickson was reported missing by her family to the Brattleboro Police Department—marking the first time she had been officially listed as missing. From 2022 to 2024, forensic testing confirmed that the unidentified remains found in Marlborough in 1974 matched the DNA of Erickson’s siblings. She was 21 years old when she disappeared in 1973.

Nancy Erickson

Born in Bay Shore, New York, in 1951, Erickson grew up in Elmira, New York, and earned a nursing degree from Corning Community College. In 1972–1973, she moved to Tampa, Florida, to join her mother and siblings and worked as a nurse at Tampa General Hospital. In 1973, she abruptly left Tampa with a duffel bag and no known destination. Her siblings believe the emotional toll of her nursing work may have contributed to her sudden departure.

On October 2, 1973, Erickson was arrested in Bellows Falls, Vermont, for stealing a car in Putney, Vermont. According to a 1973 news article, she told the judge the car had run out of gas and that she was headed to visit friends in White River Junction. She received probation, remained in Brattleboro, and worked at the Brattleboro Retreat while living at the Community House. Her family recalled receiving a call about her arrest but were unaware of whom she may have known in Vermont.

On October 30, 1973, Erickson abruptly left her job and residence and was never heard from again. Investigators have now confirmed that her body was the one found in Marlborough on April 16, 1974.

Investigators would like to thank the many partners who made this identification possible, including but not limited to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner; Dr. Marcella Sorg (University of Maine); Bode Technology; the University of North Texas Health Science Center; the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory; NamUs; Deputy Chief Jeremy Evans (Brattleboro Police); and Nancy Erickson’s siblings—Michael Erickson, Sandra Eslick, and Kevin Erickson.

With this identification, investigators are seeking the public’s help looking into Nancy Erickson’s death. They are interested in hearing from anyone who knew Ms. Erickson or had contact with her. This includes former employees of the Brattleboro Retreat or residents of the Community House in 1973, students at Corning Community College (1971–1972), and staff at Tampa General Hospital (1972–1973). Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit Tip Line: (800) 525-5555, email: [email protected], or, submit a tip online at: www.doj.nh.gov/criminal/cold-case.