Cold Case Unit renews investigation of 1968 homicide of Charlestown teen

Joanne Dunham

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit along with the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit are taking a renewed look at the unsolved 1968 homicide of 15-year-old Joanne Dunham of Charlestown. Investigators are re-examining evidence, conducting new interviews, and pursuing additional leads in an effort to bring answers to Joanne’s family and justice to her case.

Joanne was last seen on the morning of June 11, 1968, walking from her home at Raiche Mobile Homes in Charlestown to catch her school bus. She never made it to school. The following day, her body was discovered on a remote, roped-off dirt road along Quaker City Road in Unity, approximately 5½ miles from where she was last seen. An autopsy determined that Joanne died of asphyxiation.

More than five decades later, the Cold Case Unit remains committed to solving this crime. New Hampshire Department of Justice Deputy Chief Investigator Todd Flanagan, currently assigned to the case, recently visited Joanne’s burial site and was deeply saddened to find her grave remained unmarked. In coordination with the NH DOJ’s Office of Victim/Witness Assistance and Victim’s Compensation Program, steps were immediately taken to assist the Dunham family in placing a headstone at her gravesite.

Photo of Joanne Dunham’s memorial stone.

Thanks to the dedication and compassion of Perry Brothers Monument Company and St. Mary’s Cemetery in Claremont, Joanne’s headstone was completed and installed in time for the anniversary of her death. After 57 years, Joanne now rests in a properly marked grave.

“These investigations are not just mechanical exercises—they are commitments of the heart,” said Investigator Flanagan. “This case is not just about solving a crime. It’s about standing with Joanne’s family and honoring her memory. She was only fifteen years old.”

The Cold Case Unit urges anyone with information—no matter how small or seemingly insignificant—to come forward. After all these years, even a single detail could help investigators move the case forward.

Joanne Dunham’s family deserves answers. With the public’s help, we believe it is still possible.

Anyone with information about the murder of Joanne Dunham is urged to contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at (800) 525-5555 or by email at [email protected].