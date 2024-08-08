Collect yourself: 67th Annual NH Antiques Show opens at Doubletree Hilton, Aug. 8-10

Above: Doors open for the 67th Annual NH Antiques Show on Aug. 8.

MANCHESTER, NH – Some things never get old. Other things are most valuable because they are so old – and (fill in the blank) beautiful, quirky, rare, exquisite, historic, charming. Such is the wonder of an antique show, where there’s something for everyone under one roof.

Back for its 67th celebration, this year’s Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show opened its doors at the Doubltree Hilton at 10 a.m. Thursday and the first wave of antique curiosity seekers flooded in.

The show this year features 69 exhibitors from all over the country showcasing a wide range of fresh-to-market items that include folk art to fine porcelain, country and formal furniture, paintings and prints, glassware, metalware, pottery, jewelry and so much more.

Thomas Rawson of Thomas W. Rawson Antiques in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been attening the NH antique show for several years. His favorite piece this year is a painting by Sylvia Schuster, hanging behind him. Schuster, who is still living, is known as a master printmaker for her dramatic pieces depicting faces. Photo/Carol Robidoux

The show runs from August 8 – 10 and showcases highly reputable dealers who cater to thousands of buyers and enthusiasts in search of high-quality antiques while enjoying NH’s no sales tax.

The New Hampshire Antiques Show caps off a week of antique events known as Antiques Week in New Hampshire, and is a well-known tourism draw for the state, attracting passionate dealers and collectors from all around the country. Whether a newcomer or a seasoned collector, there is something for everyone. The show’s organizers and dealers prepare all year long, attracting a variety of goods and acquiring inventory, pleasing all levels of collectors who look forward to this annual event. Booths are continually re-stocked throughout the three-day event, so visitors will want to take advantage of the free return visit with an initial admission fee. Every day will bring new fresh-to-market items that you do not want to miss.

From left, Ann Thorner, Richard Thorner and Katherine Thorner of Resser-Thorner Americana. Richard Thorner is the current president of the NH Antique Dealers Association. Photo/Carol Robidoux

“We want people to come and enjoy the journey through time that the show offers,” shared Richard Thorner of Manchester, newly elected President of the Board of Directors for the New Hampshire Antique Dealers Association. “As they interact with some of the most informed art and antiques experts in the nation, they can expect it to be engaging, informative and fun.”

The tradition continues, as The Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show returns for its 67th year to downtown Manchester, August 8-10, 2024. Show hours are Thursday, August 8 & Friday, August 9 from 10 am – 7 pm; and Saturday, August 10, 10 am – 4 pm. Admission is $15 on Thursday, $10 on Friday and Saturday. Visitors under 30 (with proper ID) are admitted free and as always, there are free return visits to the show after initial admission. For more information, visit www.nhada.org.