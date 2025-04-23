Coming soon: Livingston Park to open modern and welcoming ‘Playground for All’

Below: A virtual fly-over of the new Playground for All at Livingston Park. Construction begins May 5 and will take about one month to complete.

This spring, Manchester Parks & Rec will unveil Livingston Park’s brand-new playground, a transformative upgrade that promises to create a vibrant hub of joy and adventure for children of all abilities.

The cherished playground, beloved by the community since the 1990s, is making way for a modern play area that will continue enrich one of the city’s most treasured outdoor destinations.

The inclusive playground design incorporates various play styles and energy levels, ensuring every child can find an activity that resonates with them. Energetic children will delight in features like climbing structures, balance beams, swings, and a thrilling rollerslide. Meanwhile, those who prefer quieter play will be able to engage with gentle, slower-paced elements, like talk tubes, interactive panels, and areas that foster mindful connections with others. Additionally, drums scattered throughout the play areas will provide an interactive sound experience that promotes rhythmic play and exploration.

The new playground design ensures every child can experience the thrill of play. With wide ramps and transfer platforms, children using mobility devices will have seamless access to a variety of elevated structures, encouraging connection and fostering friendships among peers. The thoughtfully designed play elements, of varying heights, will provide a balance of safety and challenge, allowing children to explore their physical limits in a secure environment. Adding a magical touch, the playground will feature a nature-themed design with soaring, multi-colored flower petals and fossil-stamped climbing rocks that incorporate the beauty of the outdoors into the play experience.

A standout feature of the playground will be the wheelchair-accessible SwayFun, a glider designed for individual and group use by children aged 2 to 12 and their adult companions. This engaging element encourages teamwork and provides a fun, gentle motion that accommodates various energy and stimulation levels as well as different physical abilities, allowing children to enjoy playful interactions together.

The overall playground design includes areas tailored to different developmental stages, from smaller structures for younger children to more challenging features for older kids. The careful layout ensures that every child, regardless of age or ability, has the freedom to engage, explore, and thrive through play. Safety is a top priority, with rubber surfacing providing a smooth, continuous pathway. Caregivers will appreciate clear sightlines for easy supervision.

As the grand opening approaches, families are encouraged to mark their calendars for early spring. Construction is scheduled to start on Monday, May 5, 2025. The Livingston Park playground will be a space where cherished memories are created, friendships flourish, and every child has the opportunity to play, grow, and explore.