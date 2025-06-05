    Community Bulletin Board: Rich and Phyllis Cabral celebrate 70 years of marriage at St. Teresa’s Rehab

    Happy Anniversary to Phyllis and Rich Cabral. Photo/St. Teresa Rehab/Catholic Charities NH

    MANCHESTER, NH – June 4 was a big day for Phyllis and Rich Cabral, who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with friends and fellow residents of St. Teresa Rehab & Nursing Center.

    The couple enjoyed a 70th Anniversary Celebration with cake, singing, trivia, and lots of fun, and were joined by their children, their spouses, and grandchildren.

    How it started: Rick and Phyllis Cabral, 1955. Photo/St. Teresa Rehab/Catholic Charities NH

    Fast Facts

    • Married on June 4, 1955
    • Secret to a lasting marriage: Says Phyllis, “You have to love each other, and you have to keep trying.”
    • Both Rich and Phyllis were born and raised in Cambridge, MA.
    • Phyllis is 88 and Rich is 91
    • They have three children and two grandkids
    • They have both been at St. Teresa and Bishop Primeau (St. Teresa’s Independent Living apartments) since 2023.
    • The veil Phyllis wore to her 70th anniversary party was made by one of the Life Enrichment staff members.
    Photo/St. Teresa Rehab/Catholic Charities

