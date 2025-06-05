Community Bulletin Board: Rich and Phyllis Cabral celebrate 70 years of marriage at St. Teresa’s Rehab

MANCHESTER, NH – June 4 was a big day for Phyllis and Rich Cabral, who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with friends and fellow residents of St. Teresa Rehab & Nursing Center.
The couple enjoyed a 70th Anniversary Celebration with cake, singing, trivia, and lots of fun, and were joined by their children, their spouses, and grandchildren.
Fast Facts
- Married on June 4, 1955
- Secret to a lasting marriage: Says Phyllis, “You have to love each other, and you have to keep trying.”
- Both Rich and Phyllis were born and raised in Cambridge, MA.
- Phyllis is 88 and Rich is 91
- They have three children and two grandkids
- They have both been at St. Teresa and Bishop Primeau (St. Teresa’s Independent Living apartments) since 2023.
- The veil Phyllis wore to her 70th anniversary party was made by one of the Life Enrichment staff members.