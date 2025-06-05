Community Bulletin Board: Rich and Phyllis Cabral celebrate 70 years of marriage at St. Teresa’s Rehab

Happy Anniversary to Phyllis and Rich Cabral. Photo/St. Teresa Rehab/Catholic Charities NH

MANCHESTER, NH – June 4 was a big day for Phyllis and Rich Cabral, who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with friends and fellow residents of St. Teresa Rehab & Nursing Center.

The couple enjoyed a 70th Anniversary Celebration with cake, singing, trivia, and lots of fun, and were joined by their children, their spouses, and grandchildren.

How it started: Rick and Phyllis Cabral, 1955. Photo/St. Teresa Rehab/Catholic Charities NH

Fast Facts

Married on June 4, 1955

Secret to a lasting marriage: Says Phyllis, “You have to love each other, and you have to keep trying.”

Both Rich and Phyllis were born and raised in Cambridge, MA.

Phyllis is 88 and Rich is 91

They have three children and two grandkids

They have both been at St. Teresa and Bishop Primeau (St. Teresa’s Independent Living apartments) since 2023.

The veil Phyllis wore to her 70th anniversary party was made by one of the Life Enrichment staff members.

Photo/St. Teresa Rehab/Catholic Charities