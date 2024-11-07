Concord Christian sweeps Trinity in D-III volleyball semis

LACONIA, NH — Trinity High’s history-making season came to end Thursday night, with a straight sets loss to Concord Christian in the Division-III semifinals, at Laconia High.

Set scores were 17-25, 17-25 and 21-25.

Third-seeded Trinity, which was making its first-ever semi-final appearance, saw its 12-match win streak come to an end and finished the season 15-3.

With the win, No. 2 Concord Christian (16-2) advances to the D-III State final against unbeaten top seed Inter-Lakes, Saturday afternoon at Pinkerton Academy.

”(Concord Christian) is probably the best team we’ve played all season. They’re probably the only team that can beat (Inter-Lakes,” said Trinity Head Coach Ashley Porter.

Trinity didn’t play poorly, they just had difficulty keeping pace with a talented Concord Christian squad they it hadn’t faced during the regular season.