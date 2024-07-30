CONFIDENCE: A MYTURN and Positive Street Art celebration at Sheehan-Basquil Park Aug. 17



Art + Community = transformation of Central Little League club house.

Learn more and make a contribution –> Positive Street Art Mural Art landing page

WHAT: A Cumulative Mural Experiment Fostering Inter-Organizational Programming between MYTURN, Waypoint, Positive Street Art, Opportunity Networks, NAACP Manchester, Manchester Grows and Queerlective.

WHAT ELSE: Historic park meets contemporary face lift in Manchester’s Center City with a colorful Central Little League mural unfolding this summer. A grand unveiling and citywide Multicultural Festival is happening at Sheehan-Basquil Park on August 17 from 11a.m.-4 p.m.

Positive Street Art’s mural work and community building continues to uplift and morph our city. In partnership with Manchester’s own MYTURN, a nonprofit focused on providing wraparound services to those at key turning points in their lives, Positive Street Art has worked to restore and revitalize the park’s iconic two-story clubhouse and office space.

Spreading their work across a diverse audience and partnering across a wide range of organizations to undertake this massive community beautification project, PSA’s team of artists connected with Opportunity Networks, an organization “committed to providing genuine vocational opportunities and activities that promote life-enhancing skills for adults with developmental and acquired disabilities in Greater Nashua/Souhegan Valley community,” as well as the Waypoint Youth Resource Center to create a truly inclusive mural endeavor and placemaking efforts.

The seven-week project transforming the property will culminate in a beautiful front facing mural composed and executed by the entire group. Representing the park and city as it evolved through the lens of time, the mural seeks to combine photos and memorabilia from both past and present in its design amplifying the voices of 30 unique artists and community members. The final mural is expected to cover over 1,000 square feet.

Live music and entertainment will be provided by Manchester rock band Cozy Throne and performers from Akwesasne, as well as a DJ open to requests!

With giveaways and swag to be expected alongside a talented photographer, Esmeldy Angeles, on site documenting the event, Positive Street Art and Manchester Central Little League are delighted to highlight and uplift such a significant and mutually loved space in our neighborhood. Art Vendor tables and Community Resource Tables available and hosted by Queerlective. Apply here to join!

To schedule an interview, to see more pictures or to sponsor an upcoming exhibition, email yasamin@positivestreetart.org or call 603.589.9003