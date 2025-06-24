Construction for West Side Mark Stebbins Community Center officially underway

Official ground breaking ceremony for the Mark Stebbins Community Center.

MANCHESTER, NH – What began years ago as an idea to lift up Manchester’s West Side with a community center for children and families’ health and well-being has become a reality and a legacy for the man whose dream to serve others has come true. Construction for the Mark Stebbins Community Center is underway. The Stebbins family joined community leaders, donors, supporters, and project managers to officially break ground at the site. The center is named after Mark Stebbins, who spent decades giving to community causes throughout New Hampshire. The Stebbins family and PROCON are thrilled to see Mark’s vision of lifting up communities come to fruition with the center slated to open in the Fall of 2026.

“This community center realizes a dream our family had for years and to see it come to life means so much,” explained Sally Stebbins, wife of Mark Stebbins and one of the leaders of the project. “I am proud to know this facility will mean so much to countless children and their families. Our goal is to serve others and to make accessible and affordable child and health care programs available right in this space; where we all know it will make a significant and lasting difference.”

Governor Kelly Ayotte, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais and city officials celebrated alongside the Stebbins family to officially launch construction of this privately funded facility. “This project represents the very best of what it means to live in New Hampshire,” said Governor Kelly Ayotte. “An incredible family leading a community improvement effort, recruiting business leaders and private donors to step up and make a difference for families. This is an example for all to follow.”

“The needs of the West Side of Manchester are well-known,” said Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais. “This community center will meet those needs with maximum convenience and access for families. It is a beautiful symbol of how we come together to help children.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Manchester and Amoskeag Health have stepped up to be potential partners to provide services for youth and families through the Center here on the West Side, just as they do now in other areas of Manchester. These two organizations have been providing services in partnership for years. All services will be specifically for youth and families, such as affordable, walkable before and after-school care, affordable health care services, community meeting space, and programs provided by additional nonprofit partners.

Many donors have generously supported the center’s capital campaign and there will be a few special announcements and updates on the fundraising effort for the center at the June event. Millions have already been pledged for the project and an endowment to operate it indefinitely.

“M&T Bank is proud to support the Stebbins Family and the mission of the Mark Stebbins Community Center, a transformative initiative which will empower families, provide children with a brighter future, and strengthen the West Side of Manchester. We are deeply committed to building stronger communities where every individual has the opportunity to thrive,” said Dominique Goss, Executive Director of The M&T Charitable Foundation. “This project will serve as a vital hub for the community, empowering families and connecting them to much-needed resources and services. Through the M&T Bank Empowerment Resource Center which will be housed in the building, residents will gain digital access, financial literacy, and the tools they need to achieve lasting stability.”

Many thanks to those who will lead the construction of this project: Trident Project Advisors; Harvey Construction, Construction Manager; PROCON, Design Architect in kind donated; Dennis Mires, The Architects, Architect of Record. For more information on the project, updates and programs: https://markstebbinscommunitycenter.org/donate-now/

About the Mark Stebbins Community Center

In November 2021, 30 community and nonprofit leaders gathered with the Stebbins Family to kick-off the planning and concept for the Mark Stebbins Community Center. The Center will be home to several nonprofit organizations who will provide collaborative services for families and children on the West Side of Manchester under one roof. This Center will be accessible and centrally located to serve the West Side community.