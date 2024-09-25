Contrasting views on the issues from gubernatorial candidates at Nashua Chamber debate

From left, Democratic candidate Joyce Craig, Libertarian candidate Stephen Villee, Republican candidate Kelly Ayotte, and Wendy Hunt President of the Nashua Chamber of Commerce at the Event Center by Marriot for the 2024 gubernatorial debate. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

NASHUA, NH – New Hampshire’s candidates for governor faced off for a debate sponsored by the Nashua Chamber of Commerce in Nashua this morning. Republican candidate Kelly Ayotte, Democratic candidate Joyce Craig, and Libertarian candidate Stephen Villee took the stage at the Event Center by Marriot to discuss the issues facing the Granite State.

Long-time NH Journalist Phil Kincade and Project Manager for the Granite State News Collaborative (GSNC) moderated the debate. Maryse Wirbal CEO of the Front Door Agency, Dr. Amir Toosi, Dean of the Business and Security Studies of Rivier University, and Steve Chase President of S.L. Chase Steel formed the panel that questioned the candidates.

The format was a round of questions with a two-minute timed response by each candidate followed by a 30-second rebuttal covering a range of issues.

Discussing issues with the state budget Ayotte stated, “I think we have to look across state government and look to see how we can do things better. I think we can leverage technology better in many ways, how to make government more effective, and better managed. But the last thing we are going to do in a challenging budget environment is to increase taxes.”

Craig related her experience as mayor to the issue of the budget this way: “ I am the only candidate in this race who has actually put forward a budget, a 400 million dollar budget that balanced the needs of our community focusing on public safety, quality public education, and infrastructure. My budget put more police officers on the street than ever before in the history of Manchester and as a result, we saw a decrease in violent crime of over 40%. I also brought in historic money from the federal government, over 100 million, that brought in thousands of good jobs, and made an impact in terms of investing in infrastructure. That is the same approach I will bring to the governor’s office.”

Topics discussed ranged from healthcare, energy childcare affordability, the opioid crisis, and housing. Ayotte and Craig were civil but cool in their responses to one other. Villee’s delivery and statements were minimalist reflecting his sincere libertarian skepticism of government.

Ayotte frequently referenced not becoming “like Massachusetts” and Craig repeatedly challenged Ayotte’s veracity, both sounding very much like their campaign ads.

Responding to a question from the audience about handling the needs of immigration elicited divergent points of view that were typical of the debate.

“I don’t think we should go the way of Massachusetts, spending almost a billion dollars. We should not be a sanctuary state; that is really the difference between me and Mayor Craig. I would support a statewide ban on sanctuary cities,” said Ayotte

“As mayor, I worked closely with the International Institutitute when they were resettling individuals in our community. My daughter is now teaching English as a second language to students. I understand the challenges that are happening at the local level and will support families as they move to New Hampshire. We have to be a welcoming place,” Craig said.

“English is our standard language. It is not the state’s responsibility to provide other languages being available to you. Since illegal immigration has been growing my own feeling is voters need to be citizens that have to be residents of the place they are voting. I am in favor of strict controls at the polls to make sure of that. And if an immigrant is found to have a violent criminal history that is grounds for deportation. So those two things fine; other than that I don’t much care about illegal immigration,” said Villee.

Ayotte closed with her vision for the future of the state, noting the success of the eight years of the Sununu administration as the foundation for her administration.“The Sununu path is working. It is working for businesses, it is working for individuals. It’s working for the people of this state I am going to keep us on that path and we are going to keep New Hampshire moving in that direction,” she said.

Craig offered a contrasting vision for her potential governorship.

“We live in a state that is brimming with potential and I am running for governor to strengthen our local communities and make sure every resident in our state has the opportunity to succeed. There is a lot on the line with this election,” Craig said. “Too many families and community ties are being left behind. I am the only candidate who has the executive experience, who understands what is happening at the local level, and who has a track record of getting things done.”

And coming in from far afield Villee offered, “I have a long-term view, it is not just about 2024. I have a vision for a much smaller government, a classical liberal government, winding down and eventually eliminating welfare programs, relying on the free market and voluntary charity. I am aware that for most of you all of that sounds terrifying but this year at least four-percent of New Hampshire shares this vision,” Villee said. He concluded with his ultimate goal of getting NH to secede from the union.

An interesting morning in Nashua.