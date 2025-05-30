Cougars claw out victory over tough foe, advance to semis

MANCHESTER, NH – Knotted at three, following singles play, against sixth-ranked Londonderry High School the third-seeded Derryfield School boys tennis team needed only to do what it has done best all season: win on the doubles courts.

The Cougars did just that, taking all three doubles matchups to win their home quarterfinal matchup against the Lancers Thursday, 6-3, and advance in the Division-I playoff tournament.

Next up is semifinal date with Bedford High School, winner of nine of the last 11 Division-I championships.

That match will take place Monday at 4 p.m. at Bedford.

