Cougars edged in championship heartbreaker

Senior RJ Proulx battled but for a clean shot throughout the fourth quarter of Saturday’s D-II championship but ultimately he and teammates were unable to provide the security goal the Cougars needed. Ryan O’Connor photo

BEDFORD, NH – Up 5-0 with just more than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Derryfield School boys lacrosse team appeared poised to reclaim the Division-II state championship from rival Portsmouth.

And then the Clippers scored.

No big deal, right?

Not at that point, no.

But Portsmouth kept chipping away. And soon, they were only down by one.

And with less than a minute remaining in the contest, the Clippers knotted the game at five, sending the title tilt to overtime.

There, the two D-II powers battled, each creating quality chances, but with 29 seconds left in the Saturday afternoon contest at Bedford High School, it was the defending champs that capitalized, capturing the golden goal, to secure a second-straight title-game victory over Derryfield.

Portsmouth has now won four of five championships since the COVID-19 cancelled 2020 spring season. Derryfield broke the Clippers’ streak with a similarly-dramatic 12-11 overtime triumph in 2023.

Ryan O’Connor photo

