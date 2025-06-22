Cozy, tucked-away Millyard coffee shop looks to be discovered by new customers with addition of food menu

Ribbon cutting at Two Moons Cafe on June 21, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – For the past few months, Two Moons Cafe been one of the Millyard’s best-kept secrets, but hopes are high that many more people can discover that secret very soon.

On Saturday, local dignitaries and customers gathered at Two Moons Cafe on Dow Street for a ribbon cutting event sponsored by the Manchester Economic Development Office. While Two Moons has now been open for five months, it has just recently begun offering food items in addition to drinks as it hopes to attract a larger clientele.

Located one floor below Fratello’s Italian Grille, Two Moons’ early months saw customers coming largely from nearby businesses in their mill building such as South of the 6 Non-Toxic Nail Bar, which shares an entrance with Two Moons. Many of those businesses are within a cluster of female-owned businesses sharing mill space informally known as the “Tree House,” a cluster that includes Two Moons itself.

While drawing customers from the fellow Tree House businesses or patrons of Fratello’s looking for an after-dinner coffee will no doubt continue to be part of Two Moon’s core supporters, Two Moons owner Meg Wright hopes to draw new customers in that are looking for a new hangout hidden away in a cozy space just steps from downtown Manchester.

South of the Six Non-Toxic Nail Bar, which shares an entrance with Two Moons. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

“We’ve actually been called the ‘speakeasy of Manchester’ because we are so hidden, it is definitely a challenge because people don’t want to find something, they’re not going to search for you, so it’s been a challenge in that aspect,” said Wright. “But in a way it has helped us, because it has added to the charm of being hidden away.”

Manchester Economic Development Office Business Liaison Erik Lesniak agrees that the distinctive cozy character of Two Moons is one of its greatest assets as well as its interconnectedness with the nearby female-led businesses creating a symbiotic business climate.

“It’s a unique space, it’s one of those hidden treasures and has become tied in with everything around it even though it’s able to remain distinctive,” said Lesniak. “When you walk in here, you can sense that this is such a tranquil place. It’s a perfect place for holding a meeting or relaxing while reading a book and having a coffee.”

The Two Moons sign on Commercial Street. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Front entrance to Two Moons Cafe, near neighboring Fratellos in the millyard. Photo/Carol Robidoux

The Two Moons Cafe has been likened to a speakeasy – you have to descend the spiral staircase to get there. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Wright also hopes the shop can continue to build a reputation with its “spooky bar” vibe as well as providing a safe space for everyone, regardless of who they are.

“Everyone is welcome here. My biggest thing is just don’t be a dick. You’re welcome here as long as you’re not a dick,” said Wright.

While Wright has a long history in the food service industry, starting to hone her cooking skills and a teenager before hearing to culinary school and working for a variety of restaurants and directing food service at companies in Massachusetts. However, eventually she wanted to take her talents into something that one day she could pass down to her children.

Two Moon Cafe owner Meg Wright whips up a coffee drink. Photo/Carol Robidoux

“I just didn’t like how things were going, so I decided to open up my own space and finally do something to provide for my family and give my kids something to look forward to as they grow up,” she said, adding that her children enjoy helping around the café. “This is definitely a dream. A stressful dream, but definitely a dream.”

Lesniak says that Two Moons is one of many new businesses popping up recently in the city’s downtown, a viewpoint echoed by Ward 3 Alderman and State Senator Pat Long.

“Manchester is growing despite what you might be hearing otherwise,” he said. “I’m seeing a lot of new businesses and residences being built.”