Craig and Ayotte clash at Chamber of Commerce debate

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte met at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on Thursday morning for a gubernatorial debate hosted by the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. Here are a few of the highlights, divided by key subjects that were discussed.

Kelly Ayotte (left) and Joyce Craig on Oct. 24, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Craig’s tenure as mayor

Moderator Scott Spradling asked if Ayotte’s attack ads against Craig mentioning Manchester had harmed Manchester’s reputation. Ayotte said that the advertisements were about Craig’s failed leadership and the success of Manchester is critical for the success of New Hampshire as a whole. Ayotte added that Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais is working hard to help the city and she has also met with various local business owners who said Craig’s tenure harmed their businesses.

In contrast, Craig saw her six-year tenure as mayor and its related executive experience as an asset over Ayotte’s lack of elected executive positions on her portfolio. Craig also noted a variety of accomplishments during her tenure, such as approximately 2,000 new units of housing, the establishment of Manchester Proud, the establishment of the Beech Street Shelter, and the $44 million Build Back Better Grant among others.

Housing

Spradling noted that current estimates project that New Hampshire will need 60,000 more units of housing by the end of the decade statewide, but getting smaller towns to contribute toward that goal may be a difficult task for the state government.

Craig’s key point on this topic was providing state assistance for towns that may not have the infrastructure in place to support new residential development while Ayotte sought to reduce regulation to streamline construction and investigate if state-owned land could be used for housing.

Craig also attacked Ayotte for her role on the board of Blackstone, the nation’s largest landlord, stating that Ayotte was profiting off the housing crisis. Ayotte responded that the attack showed Craig’s antipathy toward the business community, stating that Craig attacked Ayotte for being on the board of BAE shortly joining her for a BAE ribbon cutting in Manchester.

Both candidates talked about creating partnerships with the federal government, local communities and other organizations on this topic and several others.

Childcare

There was general agreement here that more needs to be done to entice more people to follow a career in child care and address the state’s shortage of child care employees, as workers with young children may be unable to retain their jobs if they cannot find access to child care.

Additional training programs at the college and high school level were proposed as well as reducing red tape standing between prospective child care employees and child care employers.

Education

There was more agreement here regarding the need for more funding in community colleges and vocational schools. Craig noted signing on to the ConVal lawsuit as proof that the state is not meeting its responsibility to provide adequate education, attacking the Education Freedom Account program, referring to it as a “voucher scheme” that provided tax dollars to wealthy families that they did not need.

Ayotte defended the Education Freedom Account, stating that it has helped five thousand students across the state to find new schools that better fit their educational needs and otherwise may not have been able to attend.

Taxes

Craig stated that she would not support an income tax or a sales tax, but painted the elimination of the state’s Interest and Dividends Tax as a tax break for the wealthy. Ayotte shot back stating that renewing that tax would essentially be a tax on retirees while Craig stated her focus was on the top one percent of earners.

Ayotte also attacked Craig on revenue obtained from the legalization of marijuana, saying that the state “could not smoke its way to a balanced budget” and attacked Craig on her support from Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, stating that support indicated that Craig seeks to model New Hampshire’s tax policies on those found in Massachusetts.

Commuter Rail

Ayotte said that commuter rail was not financially viable and although it would be nice, eventually it would require more taxes at the state-level and higher property taxes for Manchester residents.

Craig attacked the study mentioned by Ayotte saying that it was unsustainable, saying that federal funds are available for commuter rail and local companies desire it as well. Craig also said that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport would be aided by commuter rail. Both candidates expressed the importance of the airport and said that local bus service should be expanded to the airport.

Energy/Environment

Craig wanted to join other New England states in supporting off-shore wind and also adding greater emphasis on solar, touting the new solar array launched in Manchester during her tenure as mayor.

Ayotte wanted investment in new technologies such as hydrogen and small-scale nuclear reactors.

From the Campaigns

“Today, Kelly Ayotte once again shared her positive vision to keep Manchester — and all of New Hampshire — safe, prosperous and free. As Governor, Kelly will be a partner to Mayor Ruais, city leaders, and the business community to help ensure Manchester’s best days are ahead. The truth is, Joyce Craig failed Manchester when she tried to raise taxes six times as Mayor and let the drug crisis and homelessness grow out of control. Joyce was a disaster as Mayor, and she shouldn’t be Governor — on November 5, voters will reject her failed leadership.”

-Ayotte spokesperson John Corbett

“It’s past time New Hampshire had a governor who knows what it takes to support our local communities and who has a track record of delivering results. There was only one such candidate on this debate stage, it’s clear Joyce Craig must be the next governor of the Granite State. This morning’s Manchester Chamber of Commerce debate showed again that Joyce is the only candidate with a positive vision for the future of our state. Joyce has the executive experience needed to lead – and her empathy, tenacity, and tact will serve her will in the corner office.”

-State Senator Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester)