Crazy for you, Max Clayton

OGUNQUIT, Maine – It didn’t take long for folks inside the Ogunquit Playhouse to figure out something was up. Manchester hometown favorite, Max Clayton., seemed to ignite a hot spot of enthusiasm in the left and center rear of the theatre when he made his entrance, at appropriate applause moments, and when taking his bows at the curtain call.

Max Clayton a Manchester favorite son. Photo | Keith Spiro

In fact, if one looked carefully enough during the performance, every time he said “Mother” to co-star Sally Struthers (Mother/Patricia Fodor) on stage, there were many in this particular audience that snickered quietly while looking away from the stage, to Max’s real mom, Jane Clayton, in the audience.

Crazy for You

Crazy for you playing at Oqunquit Playhouse June 13- July 13, 2024

Crazy for You, with music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, is the current show in Ogunquit Playhouse’s 92nd season. Everyone involved is proud to be part of this first revival of this Tony Award winning musical in more than 30 years. Director Choreographer, Angelique Ilo collaborated with the original Tony Award-winning choreographer Susan Stroman. Even with some modern updates it remains “a celebration of musical theatre at its finest.”

Starring Max Clayton & Taylor Aronson supported by the likes of Jim Borstelmann & Sally Struthers, the stellar cast tap dances their way through an updated version of an old favorite.

It was the rally flags, however, that gave away the origin of unusual audience activity. More than 65 friends, family members and other Central High School, Manchester, New Hampshire connections were cheerleading at opportune moments in the production. Those Crazy for You rally flags with Max Clayton’s in costume photo made a strong impression but did not throw off the performers.

Manchester High School Central was in the house. Photo | Keith Spiro

Tap dancing, singing and some well choreographed gymnastic moves showed off Clayton’s strength as well as talent. The well known Gershwin repertoire of songs that included “I Got Rhythm,” “Embraceable You,” “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It” and the title number, “K-ra-zy for You” kept the entire company on their toes tap dancing their way across the numbers.

Sally Struthers and Jim Borstelmann were over the top funny as the Fodors (yes, think travel guide) but in an If You Know You Know moment there were multiple levels of laughter from the audience every time Struthers appeared in her dual role as Mother. The elements of farce throughout the plot were kept moving by the timeless Gershwin tunes.

Actor Jim Borstelmann sharing in the community love after the matinee performance. Photo | Keith Spiro

After all the applause and bows were taken, Max Clayton, Jim Borstelmann and other cast members came out to meet and greet this seemingly spontaneous gathering of the many Manchester connected folks.

Friends, family and some cast members gathered for a group photo after the show. Photo | Keith Spiro

Max Clayton was raised well by a good mom. He remains ever gracious and kind. He took the time to talk, to say hello, and to pose endlessly with fans who wanted a picture with him.

“When he said, MOM, we all looked at her…..” video | Keith Spiro

Crazy for You runs through July 13th at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

Twenty Million Dollar Impact

Congratulations are due to the visionaries and current day leaders and supporters of the Ogunquit Playhouse.

92-year-old Ogunquit Playhouse is one of Maine’s largest non-profit or Arts organization. It grew from a 10-week company to an award-winning self-producing regional theater with full 25 week mainstay Productions. Their year round work with charitable organizations, arts education programs, and various joint business development initiatives, contribute more than 20 million dollars to Maine’s economy.

Supporting the Arts is good business

Back home in New Hampshire. Manchester’s own Palace Theater is also a community treasure. Many of us have watched and helped as this more than 110-year-old Institution has morphed into an anchor of the New Hampshire Arts community. With easy access from Boston, Manchester is a readily available and affordable good night out on the town.

Think about where you spend your time, money and focused attention. The powerful financial impact of The Arts is something everyone benefits from. Nurture it well and we all reap the positive financial impact to our city and state.

The stories of good people doing great things in our community

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today