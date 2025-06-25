Crystal Lake public beach reopens

Crystal Lake Public Beach. File Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Manchester, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced today that the public beach at Crystal Lake has been re-opened for swimming. Analysis of water samples taken on June 24, 2025, indicate that E. coli levels are now within acceptable limits.

June 24 results for E. Coli per 100 ml:

Lake Right Side: 72

Lake Left Side: 24

In accordance with NH RSA 485-A, Class B waters – those acceptable for fishing, swimming and other recreational purposes – shall not have greater than an average of 88 Escherichia coli (E-coli) per 100 milliliters of water.

When water sample results are greater than an average of 158 E-coli per 100 milliliters, the Manchester Health Department may close the area to swimming until the levels are acceptable. We have listed the current E-coli per 100 milliliter reading below the image of the Natural Bathing location.

Weekly water sample results for Manchester waterways are always available using this link.