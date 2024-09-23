SALEM, NH – Cue Zero Theatre Company promises to make you run the entire gamut of emotions with the ultimate tribute to the creative process, the metamusical [title of show], October 25-27 at the Arts Academy of New Hampshire. This production not only marks 20 years of [title of show] but also will serve as a celebration of ten years of Cue Zero Theatre Company.

In this Tony-nominated semi-autobiographical show, Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi, and Larry on the keyboard. With the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a conversation about what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about what to write about. They make a pact to write up until the festival’s deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show] — taken from the space on the festival’s application form which asks for the “[title of show]” — follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists.

Featuring music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen, and the book by Hunter Bell, [title of show] is, above all, a love letter to the musical theatre — a uniquely American art form — and to the joy of collaboration. The Cue Zero production features direction and staging by CZT Artistic Director Dan Pelletier, who says this musical was one of the key inspirations in founding the company over ten years ago.

“The lyrics from the finale were on the inside cover of our first ever playbill,” says Pelletier. “I still get emotional every time I listen to that song, and this cast knocks every part of this show clear out of the park.”

With music direction by rising talent Jeffrey Velez (who also appears on stage in the role of Larry, the music director of the show-with-in-a-show), the Salem stage will be graced by returning Cue Zero favorites Matt Brides, Cameron Whealan, and Josyvins Thelusma, as well as new-to-CZT but a great member of the New Hampshire theatre community Jackie Coffin.

[title of show] runs October 25- 27 at the Arts Academy of New Hampshire; Friday and Saturday at7:30p,.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees and are available online and at the door.



[TITLE OF SHOW] is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.



ABOUT CUE ZERO THEATRE COMPANY: Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing original works, new directors/designers, and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support talented artists on a professional level that need a venue to showcase their work. We were founded on the belief that all aspiring directors, designers, playwrights, and actors need support to achieve their professional goals. We are driven to revolutionize the performing arts scene across NH by focusing on artists and audiences outside of the typical demographics.