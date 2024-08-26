Current thoughts on vaccines for children

By Dr. Sandra Truebe, Doctors Park Pediatrics

As a pediatrician, I see myself as a team member working with parents toward the same goal: to help their kids grow up physically and mentally healthy. Vaccines are one of the most effective tools to achieve this goal. This single intervention helps protect children from potentially life-threatening infections. Simply put, “vaccines cause adults.”

Why vaccines are important

Vaccines work by teaching the immune system to recognize and fight specific infections without the risk of getting sick from the actual virus or bacteria. If the individual is exposed after being vaccinated, their body is ready to fight off the disease.

Herd immunity is another critical aspect of vaccinations. If enough individuals in a population are vaccinated, it creates an environment that is resistant to infection. Herd immunity helps protect the vulnerable, including babies and people with chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, asthma, COPD, arthritis, and more.

The increasing risk of not vaccinating

Unfortunately, as rates of immunization decrease, infectious diseases are returning to the U.S. Although measles was declared eradicated in the US in 2000, measles outbreaks have been increasing in areas where less than 95% of people have been vaccinated against measles. This year there have already been 203 documented cases of measles in the US, and one of this year’s 13 outbreaks occurred in New Hampshire in June.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. Nine of ten unvaccinated individuals will contract it if exposed, even two hours after the sick person has left the area. Initial symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a pink rash. Complications can include ear infections, pneumonia, deafness, brain damage, and death.

Recommended vaccination schedule for children

As a pediatrician, I recommend the standard vaccination schedule for most children. It has been thoroughly studied, is safe and effective, and protects infants, children, teens, and adults at the age when they are most vulnerable to these infections. There are vaccines for teenagers that protect them from tetanus, whooping cough, meningitis, and some types of cancer.

Vaccination travel reminder

If you are traveling internationally, please contact your pediatrician at least one to two months before your travel date to confirm that your child is up-to-date on any recommendations for your specific travel destination.

Together, we can ensure that your children remain healthy and protected.

