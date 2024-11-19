Dec. 8: Friends of Griffin Library to hold Breakfast with Santa at Auburn Village School

AUBURN, NH – The Friends of Griffin Free Public Library are holding a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 8, from 8 -11 a.m.

Santa will arrive by firetruck by 8:45 a.m.

This years menu includes the classic pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash brown patties, homemade baked goods and SO MUCH MORE!

Bring your appetite, lists for Santa and your camera or phone for pictures with the big guy.

It’s going to be a Merry morning!

Auburn Village School – cafeteria

11 Eaton Hill Road

Auburn, NH 03032