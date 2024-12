Mayor Jay Ruais. File Photo.

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais on Monday announced the next in a series of ward-by-ward town hall-style meetings which will take place in Ward 2 on Dec. 5 from 6-7 p.m. at Hillside Middle School, 112 Reservoir Avenue.

Ward 2 Alderman Dan Goonan and Ward 2 School Board Member Sean Parr have been invited.

The mayor will review recent news from City Hall and open the floor to questions.