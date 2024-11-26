Dec. 6: Concord’s annual Midnight Merriment and Parade of Lights

CONCORD, NH – Making a list and checking it twice? It is that time of year! Midnight Merriment is returning to downtown Concord on Friday, December 6 from 5 p.m. until Midnight! Shop until you drop while enjoying the lights and sounds of the holidays and supporting local businesses.

NEW THIS YEAR! Get ready to shine! Join us for the Parade of Lights at 5:30 p.m. as we kick off Concord’s beloved Midnight Merriment event. This dazzling procession will illuminate Main Street with festive cheer and a celebration of all holidays.