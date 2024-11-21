Dec. 7: Annual Holiday Parade will ‘Light up the Night.’ Want in? Registration closes Nov. 27

Santa and Mrs. Claus always make it to Manchester for our holiday parade. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Synchronize your watches for Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. because that’s when the downtown will come alive as the Annual Holiday Parade literally “Lights Up the Night,” with this year’s theme.

Participants are preparing their floats and displays accordingly – and it’s never too late to join in (well there is a deadline: Nov. 27, but you’ve still got time). If you would like to get in on the procession down Elm Street, simply fill out this official registration form.

As usual, Santa and Mrs. Claus will anchor the parade and bring up the rear riding in style in one of Manchester Fire Department’s shiny holiday-red trucks. Come early and find a window seat at any number of downtown businesses, then stay for shopping, dinner, drinks and live entertainment.

The BASC Santa Shuffle Road Race features a bevy of runners in Santa Suits. This event precedes the parade and will close several downtown roads from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa Shuffle happens right before the annual Holiday Parade bringing runners in Santa Suits from the far corners of New England.

There are several parking garages and on-street parking. Plan ahead and study the parking map – or take a Lyft/Uber into the city and avoid parking altogether.

Questions? Send them to mhtholidayparade@gmail.com.

Photos/Carol Robidoux