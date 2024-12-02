December 5 Planning Board: Only meeting once this month due to holidays

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, December 5 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

CU2024-025: 1279 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 9

Continuation of a public hearing that began on Thursday, November 7. Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for the reduction in the required on-site parking associated with the Charitable Gaming Facility redevelopment.

SP2024-019: 1279 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 9

Continuation of a public hearing that began on Thursday, November 7. Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the redevelopment of three lots into a single lot or record for a proposed 63,175 square foot Charitable Gaming Facility with the associated site improvements.

S2024-009: Salem Street (Tax Map 449, Lot 19A), Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 10

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for an existing 17,933 sq. ft. lot of record into two new buildable lots.

CU2024-026: 1 Bouchard Street, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for a reduction in required parking for a temporary Harley Davidson Dealership.

SP2024-020: 1 Bouchard Street, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for a temporary Manchester Harley Davidson Dealership.

CU2024-027: 302 Lake Avenue, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 5

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to expand the use of a convenience store through the addition of a 1,632 SF storage basement.

CU2024-028: 302 Lake Avenue, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 5

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for a reduction in required parking from 17 spaces required to 7 provided in conjunction with a proposed expansion of a convenience store.

SP-15-2013 & SP-17-2016: 270 Granite Street, General Business District, Ward 10

Applicant has requested a compliance hearing for a previously approved site plan to address proposed changes to building signage.

SP2023-011: 324 Hanover Street, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 4

Applicant has requested a one-year extension request to a previously granted site plan approval.

SP2024-021: 915 Holt Avenue, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 6

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the use of a tow lot.

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a limited business meeting:

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, November 21 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.