Derry State Rep. settles lawsuit with drag queens for $100K each, retracts ‘completely false’ remarks

DERRY, NH – A Derry state representative sued for defamation by two drag queens has agreed to pay each of them $100,000 and publicly retract the remarks he made in 2021 that prompted the lawsuit.

In the suit, filed in April of 2022 in Merrimack Superior Court, the plaintiffs, Robert Champion of Bow and Michael McMahon of Danville, alleged that NH State Rep. David Love, R-Derry, defamed them when he said publicly and falsely that Champion was a convicted sexual offender and McMahon was “rubbing butts” with children during a Drag Queen Story Time event in 2021 at the Tupelo Music Hall.

Champion is a husband, father and small business owner who also is an artist who sometimes performs as drag queen Monique Toosoon. McMahon is an artist who performs as drag queen Clara Divine.

NH State Rep. David Love on Tuesday released the following retraction after a confidential court settlement, according to Attorney Olivia Bensinger, of Shaheen & Gordon, who represented Champion and McMahon: