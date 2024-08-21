Derry State Rep. settles lawsuit with drag queens for $100K each, retracts ‘completely false’ remarks

DERRY, NH – A Derry state representative sued for defamation by two drag queens has agreed to pay each of them $100,000 and publicly retract the remarks he made in 2021 that prompted the lawsuit.
In the suit, filed in April of 2022 in Merrimack Superior Court, the plaintiffs, Robert Champion of Bow and Michael McMahon of Danville, alleged that NH State Rep. David Love, R-Derry, defamed them when he said publicly and falsely that Champion was a convicted sexual offender and McMahon was “rubbing butts” with children during a Drag Queen Story Time event in 2021 at the Tupelo Music Hall.
Champion is a husband, father and small business owner who also is an artist who sometimes performs as drag queen Monique Toosoon. McMahon is an artist who performs as drag queen Clara Divine.
NH State Rep. David Love on Tuesday released the following retraction after a confidential court settlement, according to Attorney Olivia Bensinger, of Shaheen & Gordon, who represented Champion and McMahon:
After being provided with inaccurate information, information that I failed to verify, I publicly accused Robert Champion aka Monique Toosoon of being a registered sex offender and Michael McMahon aka Clara Divine of “rubbing butts” with children. I made those statements before the New Hampshire legislature. Those allegations were then repeated to Manchester Ink Link and before the Derry Town Council. I have since learned that those assertions were completely false. I wish to publicly retract those statements and apologize to Robert and Michael. I have agreed to monetary judgment against me for $100,000 for Robert and Michael each. – Representative David Love