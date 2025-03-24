Get in the swing: Derryfield Country Club to open March 27 for the 2025 season

Derryfield Country Club

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Parks & Rec announces the opening of Derryfield Country Club for the new season! Our course is ready, and we can’t wait to see you tee off on our beautifully maintained grounds. Spring has brought new life to our club, and we are excited to welcome back familiar faces as well as greet new members to our golfing community.

The course will be officially open for the season starting Thursday, March 27.

A Special Thank You to Our Staff

Getting the course ready is no small feat, and we owe a special thanks to our dedicated pro shop and maintenance staff. Their tireless efforts and attention to detail ensure that every golfer has a premium experience. From manicuring the greens to stocking the latest golf gear, their hard work is why Derryfield Country Club continues to be one of the finest golf destinations in the region.

Visit Us and Rediscover Your Swing

Whether you’re returning to refine your skills or taking up golf for the first time, Derryfield Country Club offers a perfect blend of challenge and charm. Our comprehensive facilities, including a well-stocked pro shop, and pristine greens, are ready for your visit.

Discover our tournament calendar, join a league, or relax in our clubhouse after your round—there’s something for everyone. Book your tee time today and make the most of the season!

We look forward to seeing you at Derryfield Country Club. Let’s make it a fantastic golfing season together!

Brendan Lynch is Recreation and Enterprise Manager at Manchester Parks and Recreation. He can be reached at blynch@manchesternh.gov