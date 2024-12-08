Derryfield School announces fall trimester honor roll

MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School announces its fall trimester honor roll for the 2024-25 school year. The following students have been recognized for academic excellence.

Grad YearFirst NameLast NameHonor RollHometown
2026HarperBobotasHonorsManchester
2026NateBoudreauHonorsSalem
2027DominickCerconeHonorsRaymond
2028CalvinChaseHonorsPembroke
2025LucieEmondHonorsAmherst
2028DefneInalpolatHonorsMerrimack
2026EllaLaFlammeHonorsCandia
2025HannahLawsHonorsWindham
2026GraceLebiedzHonorsAtkinson
2026JackLewisHonorsHollis
2027AlexMayHonorsChichester
2025DeavonMooreHonorsLondonderry
2027BlakeMoskovHonorsContoocook
2026LoganO’LearyHonorsAtkinson
2027ElijahOliffHonorsExeter
2028SamanthaOlivieroHonorsBedford
2028OliviaSawyerHonorsLondonderry
2026AlistairWrightHonorsBedford
2026AlmedinaAhmetovicHigh HonorsManchester
2028NoahBarretoHigh HonorsBedford
2028LeoraBartoliHigh HonorsBedford
2027ArielBergerHigh HonorsBedford
2027AthanasiosBevanHigh HonorsLondonderry
2026VeraBlakeHigh HonorsHollis
2025CrowBonnemaHigh HonorsBradford
2026KieraBradleyHigh HonorsWindham
2026WilliamCairnsHigh HonorsManchester
2026EliseCataldoHigh HonorsHooksett
2025DylanClyneHigh HonorsGoffstown
2028RyanCohenHigh HonorsBedford
2025BradyDoldoHigh HonorsBedford
2025LoganDyerHigh HonorsHampstead
2027LiamEnglandHigh HonorsBow
2027EmmaFarrHigh HonorsBedford
2027LukasGaffHigh HonorsBedford
2026CamilleGarciaHigh HonorsMethuen
2028DrakeGloverHigh HonorsBedford
2028BenjaminGrahamHigh HonorsWindham
2025AshwiniGurungHigh HonorsHooksett
2025SpardaGurungHigh HonorsHooksett
2028GraceHoweHigh HonorsGilmanton
2028DuruInalpolatHigh HonorsMerrimack
2027ReinaJohnsonHigh HonorsNewfields
2026BenLaFlammeHigh HonorsCandia
2026GarrettLandeHigh HonorsBedford
2028JacobLarsonHigh HonorsAmherst
2028AlexisMaiorinoHigh HonorsBow
2027RyanMaxwellHigh HonorsPelham
2026AlexanderMooreHigh HonorsAmherst
2026PhilipMooreHigh HonorsAmherst
2028SophiaMoulisHigh HonorsManchester
2026CaseyPetersHigh HonorsRaymond
2027GemmyPhamHigh HonorsManchester
2026MatthewPurnickescuHigh HonorsManchester
2025ThomasRileeHigh HonorsBedford
2028LiamRyanHigh HonorsConcord
2025BrianaSanchez CamiloHigh HonorsLawrence
2025DavidSchroederHigh HonorsMilford
2025AvikSinghHigh HonorsLondonderry
2026ShantyaSinghHigh HonorsManchester
2027EmmaSloperHigh HonorsLondonderry
2028AshStoneHigh HonorsHollis
2027KeithTownsendHigh HonorsManchester
2027TheodoreTruebeHigh HonorsCandia
2027GianinaValinotiHigh HonorsExeter
2027MelanieVargasHigh HonorsMethuen
2026JosephWagnerHigh HonorsLondonderry
2028ClaraWallace-FournierHigh HonorsChichester
2028GeorgeWelshHigh HonorsManchester
2028JuliaWhiteHigh HonorsManchester
2028AdamWillettHigh HonorsHudson
2026MouadYzzoghHigh HonorsHooksett
2026BrennanZieglerHigh HonorsPenacook
2025KatarinaZiozeHigh HonorsManchester
2028BenjaminZychHigh HonorsManchester
2026DinaAdhikariHighest HonorsManchester
2028DeepsunAdhikariHighest HonorsManchester
2026MarvelousAlabiHighest HonorsDerry
2027MadelynAlfonsoHighest HonorsRaymond
2025Kimberly-PriscillaAmendahHighest HonorsManchester
2027EthanAngusHighest HonorsPenacook
2025JessicaAvalonHighest HonorsManchester
2026AudreyBargerHighest HonorsWebster
2025CarolineBarrettHighest HonorsBedford
2026JeffreyBartlettHighest HonorsConcord
2026BrennanBartoHighest HonorsBedford
2028SoumyaBasnetHighest HonorsHooksett
2026SafijaBecirovicHighest HonorsManchester
2027KelseyBeekmanHighest HonorsBedford
2028CharlotteBelangerHighest HonorsConcord
2025AlexandraBensonHighest HonorsBedford
2025LaurieBestHighest HonorsBedford
2027ReeseBishopHighest HonorsAtkinson
2025NoahBobotasHighest HonorsManchester
2026ConnorBradleyHighest HonorsWindham
2026SamuelBradleyHighest HonorsWindham
2027TaylorBradleyHighest HonorsWindham
2026EmmaBranchHighest HonorsGoffstown
2025ChloeBrembergHighest HonorsLitchfield
2027KelsiBrembergHighest HonorsLitchfield
2026JohnBrownHighest HonorsAmherst
2027ThiagoButeraHighest HonorsWindham
2028JulianaCataldoHighest HonorsHooksett
2025ClarkCayerHighest HonorsCandia
2028AnabellaCeliaHighest HonorsManchester
2026LiamCesarHighest HonorsAndover
2025IsabelleChristianHighest HonorsHooksett
2027MeganChuHighest HonorsNashua
2027TalhaChughtaiHighest HonorsNashua
2028FionaClyneHighest HonorsGoffstown
2027FlynnCohenHighest HonorsBedford
2025AlisonColeHighest HonorsWindham
2026LindsayCollinsHighest HonorsBedford
2025SophiaCorrentiHighest HonorsBedford
2025WilliamDainiakHighest HonorsBedford
2028AriDayHighest HonorsBedford
2028SamarahDayHighest HonorsBedford
2028CharlesDeckerHighest HonorsBedford
2025AndyDell’OrfanoHighest HonorsBedford
2027KaitlynDell’OrfanoHighest HonorsBedford
2026IsabellaDevineHighest HonorsLondonderry
2025MadisonDonahueHighest HonorsManchester
2028SnowDongHighest HonorsWIndham
2025NatalieDuncanHighest HonorsWindham
2027LionelEdmonson IVHighest HonorsHooksett
2028MaryamElsheikhHighest HonorsHooksett
2027AJEmondHighest HonorsAmherst
2025JacquelineFanburgHighest HonorsBedford
2026SamehFazelatHighest HonorsBedford
2028AnnaFazelatHighest HonorsBedford
2025TiaFerdinandoHighest HonorsManchester
2025IsabellaFernandesHighest HonorsWeare
2025AmeliaFreundHighest HonorsHooksett
2026EthanFriedburgHighest HonorsBedford
2026MadelanneGarceauHighest HonorsAtkinson
2027CharlizeGarciaHighest HonorsMethuen
2027LoganGarinHighest HonorsHollis
2027WillowGaudreauHighest HonorsPortsmouth
2025EricaGersonHighest HonorsBedford
2027AliceGrahamHighest HonorsWindham
2026LieselGregorHighest HonorsWindham
2026TateGregorHighest HonorsWindham
2026MitchellGrunbeckHighest HonorsAmherst
2027PrathamGurungHighest HonorsHooksett
2026MarshallHartshornHighest HonorsWilton
2027JacksonHatfieldHighest HonorsWeare
2025AdamHendersonHighest HonorsLondonderry
2028MatthewHitchcockHighest HonorsManchester
2026JahjaIbrakovicHighest HonorsManchester
2025ElmaIslamovicHighest HonorsManchester
2026PolaJankowskaHighest HonorsHollis
2025SamJinHighest HonorsManchester
2027SophiaJolieHighest HonorsRaymond
2025RyanJukesHighest HonorsGoffstown
2027AnjaliKatragaddaHighest HonorsManchester
2026ConnorKeenanHighest HonorsNewfields
2026SamuelKellnerHighest HonorsHollis
2027AngeliqueKenisonHighest HonorsNew Boston
2026NewtonKershawHighest HonorsManchester
2027ThomasKerwinHighest HonorsManchester
2025LilyKfouryHighest HonorsBedford
2026AvaKosakowskiHighest HonorsManchester
2028IsaacKosakowskiHighest HonorsManchester
2026SofiaKoshyHighest HonorsGoffstown
2028SamuelKrasnofHighest HonorsWindham
2028SelmaKrušcicaHighest HonorsManchester
2026AudreyLabbeHighest HonorsDerry
2028MackenzieLacroixHighest HonorsManchester
2025GraceLaliberteHighest HonorsAmherst
2026AidanLamotheHighest HonorsManchester
2028CaitlinLandeHighest HonorsBedford
2026ChloeLarsonHighest HonorsAmherst
2026MaxwellLarsonHighest HonorsAmherst
2028TitilayoLatinwoHighest HonorsManchester
2025MeganLautieriHighest HonorsManchester
2028SayaLecourtHighest HonorsBedford
2028JaneLevesqueHighest HonorsHollis
2028WilliamLicataHighest HonorsHopkinton
2026MiloLinn-BoggsHighest HonorsWilton
2025StephanieLivingstonHighest HonorsMethuen
2028FinleyLlewellynHighest HonorsAmherst
2025PiperLockeHighest HonorsLondonderry
2025MeredithMacWilliamHighest HonorsManchester
2027AidanMagnusHighest HonorsConcord
2026IsabellaMaillouxHighest HonorsBedford
2028AudreyMaloneHighest HonorsConcord
2027SamhithaMaradapuHighest HonorsManchester
2026JonathanMartinezHighest HonorsLoudon
2025CalebMayHighest HonorsChichester
2027BreannaMcCabeHighest HonorsNew Ipswich
2025KatelynMcCormickHighest HonorsChester
2025KatherineMcGeeHighest HonorsNashua
2027GenesisMendoza AlarconHighest HonorsManchester
2027NellaMitchellHighest HonorsBedford
2025AidanMoavenianHighest HonorsHollis
2026GriffinMooreHighest HonorsAmherst
2028AwaabMousaHighest HonorsManchester
2025BriannaMurrayHighest HonorsNashua
2027AnnyNajeHighest HonorsManchester
2025KathrynNelsonHighest HonorsAmherst
2026ChristinaNguyenHighest HonorsManchester
2027PhoebeO’Shaughnessy-WalshHighest HonorsManchester
2028SilasOliffHighest HonorsExeter
2026JacobOlivieroHighest HonorsBedford
2028CharlesOlsenHighest HonorsAuburn
2025LilliannaOrkwisHighest HonorsSeabrook
2027MadelynPaolinoHighest HonorsWindham
2025NabhPatelHighest HonorsAuburn
2026TeaganPeabodyHighest HonorsPortsmouth
2028AlexandroPierre PhilippeHighest HonorsManchester
2025RJProulxHighest HonorsBedford
2027SarinaPunjabiHighest HonorsHollis
2026FelixReadHighest HonorsStratham
2026SawyerRobbinsHighest HonorsHopkinton
2027EmmettRobbinsHighest HonorsHopkinton
2027DanielRoyHighest HonorsAmherst
2026MylesRozenHighest HonorsChester
2027EmilySanchez TorrezHighest HonorsManchester
2025FernandoSandovalHighest HonorsMethuen
2026JuanSandovalHighest HonorsMethuen
2026HelenSaundersHighest HonorsMerrimack
2026EliScheinHighest HonorsBedford
2027RimshaSeharHighest HonorsManchester
2028EvelynSingerHighest HonorsManchester
2027JuliaSmallHighest HonorsBedford
2025AndrewSmithHighest HonorsSalem
2027MadelynSolsoHighest HonorsDerry
2028SawyerSpainHighest HonorsGilmanton
2026AbigailStewardHighest HonorsBedford
2027DaphneStewartHighest HonorsAmherst
2025SarahStonakerHighest HonorsBedford
2028KatherineStonakerHighest HonorsBedford
2026NormanStoneHighest HonorsBedford
2026MargauxSzalHighest HonorsBow
2025LydiaTaylorHighest HonorsManchester
2027GeorgioTournasHighest HonorsManchester
2028TylerTrachtenbergHighest HonorsAndover
2025BenjaminTruebeHighest HonorsCandia
2025AvishantUllalHighest HonorsHollis
2028NikashUllalHighest HonorsHollis
2028AnyaVaidyaHighest HonorsHooksett
2028EllenVongHighest HonorsManchester
2027SadieWalshHighest HonorsHopkinton
2025AubreyWebbHighest HonorsAuburn
2028MarissaWuHighest HonorsBedford
2025LucyYakolaHighest HonorsRye
2028MogtabaYousifHighest HonorsManchester
2025IpeksuYucelHighest HonorsLondonderry
2028KylieYueHighest HonorsBedford
2027EddieZhanHighest HonorsMerrimack
2025JerryZhangHighest HonorsManchester
2027WilliamZhangHighest HonorsNashua
2026XinyiZhouHighest HonorsMerrimack
2027SophiaZiozeHighest HonorsManchester

The Derryfield School is an independent college preparatory high school and middle school located in Manchester, New Hampshire, United States. It is a day school serving grades 6–12.

