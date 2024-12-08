Derryfield School announces fall trimester honor roll

MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School announces its fall trimester honor roll for the 2024-25 school year. The following students have been recognized for academic excellence.

Grad Year First Name Last Name Honor Roll Hometown 2026 Harper Bobotas Honors Manchester 2026 Nate Boudreau Honors Salem 2027 Dominick Cercone Honors Raymond 2028 Calvin Chase Honors Pembroke 2025 Lucie Emond Honors Amherst 2028 Defne Inalpolat Honors Merrimack 2026 Ella LaFlamme Honors Candia 2025 Hannah Laws Honors Windham 2026 Grace Lebiedz Honors Atkinson 2026 Jack Lewis Honors Hollis 2027 Alex May Honors Chichester 2025 Deavon Moore Honors Londonderry 2027 Blake Moskov Honors Contoocook 2026 Logan O’Leary Honors Atkinson 2027 Elijah Oliff Honors Exeter 2028 Samantha Oliviero Honors Bedford 2028 Olivia Sawyer Honors Londonderry 2026 Alistair Wright Honors Bedford 2026 Almedina Ahmetovic High Honors Manchester 2028 Noah Barreto High Honors Bedford 2028 Leora Bartoli High Honors Bedford 2027 Ariel Berger High Honors Bedford 2027 Athanasios Bevan High Honors Londonderry 2026 Vera Blake High Honors Hollis 2025 Crow Bonnema High Honors Bradford 2026 Kiera Bradley High Honors Windham 2026 William Cairns High Honors Manchester 2026 Elise Cataldo High Honors Hooksett 2025 Dylan Clyne High Honors Goffstown 2028 Ryan Cohen High Honors Bedford 2025 Brady Doldo High Honors Bedford 2025 Logan Dyer High Honors Hampstead 2027 Liam England High Honors Bow 2027 Emma Farr High Honors Bedford 2027 Lukas Gaff High Honors Bedford 2026 Camille Garcia High Honors Methuen 2028 Drake Glover High Honors Bedford 2028 Benjamin Graham High Honors Windham 2025 Ashwini Gurung High Honors Hooksett 2025 Sparda Gurung High Honors Hooksett 2028 Grace Howe High Honors Gilmanton 2028 Duru Inalpolat High Honors Merrimack 2027 Reina Johnson High Honors Newfields 2026 Ben LaFlamme High Honors Candia 2026 Garrett Lande High Honors Bedford 2028 Jacob Larson High Honors Amherst 2028 Alexis Maiorino High Honors Bow 2027 Ryan Maxwell High Honors Pelham 2026 Alexander Moore High Honors Amherst 2026 Philip Moore High Honors Amherst 2028 Sophia Moulis High Honors Manchester 2026 Casey Peters High Honors Raymond 2027 Gemmy Pham High Honors Manchester 2026 Matthew Purnickescu High Honors Manchester 2025 Thomas Rilee High Honors Bedford 2028 Liam Ryan High Honors Concord 2025 Briana Sanchez Camilo High Honors Lawrence 2025 David Schroeder High Honors Milford 2025 Avik Singh High Honors Londonderry 2026 Shantya Singh High Honors Manchester 2027 Emma Sloper High Honors Londonderry 2028 Ash Stone High Honors Hollis 2027 Keith Townsend High Honors Manchester 2027 Theodore Truebe High Honors Candia 2027 Gianina Valinoti High Honors Exeter 2027 Melanie Vargas High Honors Methuen 2026 Joseph Wagner High Honors Londonderry 2028 Clara Wallace-Fournier High Honors Chichester 2028 George Welsh High Honors Manchester 2028 Julia White High Honors Manchester 2028 Adam Willett High Honors Hudson 2026 Mouad Yzzogh High Honors Hooksett 2026 Brennan Ziegler High Honors Penacook 2025 Katarina Zioze High Honors Manchester 2028 Benjamin Zych High Honors Manchester 2026 Dina Adhikari Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Deepsun Adhikari Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Marvelous Alabi Highest Honors Derry 2027 Madelyn Alfonso Highest Honors Raymond 2025 Kimberly-Priscilla Amendah Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Ethan Angus Highest Honors Penacook 2025 Jessica Avalon Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Audrey Barger Highest Honors Webster 2025 Caroline Barrett Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Jeffrey Bartlett Highest Honors Concord 2026 Brennan Barto Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Soumya Basnet Highest Honors Hooksett 2026 Safija Becirovic Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Kelsey Beekman Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Charlotte Belanger Highest Honors Concord 2025 Alexandra Benson Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Laurie Best Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Reese Bishop Highest Honors Atkinson 2025 Noah Bobotas Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Connor Bradley Highest Honors Windham 2026 Samuel Bradley Highest Honors Windham 2027 Taylor Bradley Highest Honors Windham 2026 Emma Branch Highest Honors Goffstown 2025 Chloe Bremberg Highest Honors Litchfield 2027 Kelsi Bremberg Highest Honors Litchfield 2026 John Brown Highest Honors Amherst 2027 Thiago Butera Highest Honors Windham 2028 Juliana Cataldo Highest Honors Hooksett 2025 Clark Cayer Highest Honors Candia 2028 Anabella Celia Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Liam Cesar Highest Honors Andover 2025 Isabelle Christian Highest Honors Hooksett 2027 Megan Chu Highest Honors Nashua 2027 Talha Chughtai Highest Honors Nashua 2028 Fiona Clyne Highest Honors Goffstown 2027 Flynn Cohen Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Alison Cole Highest Honors Windham 2026 Lindsay Collins Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Sophia Correnti Highest Honors Bedford 2025 William Dainiak Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Ari Day Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Samarah Day Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Charles Decker Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Andy Dell’Orfano Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Kaitlyn Dell’Orfano Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Isabella Devine Highest Honors Londonderry 2025 Madison Donahue Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Snow Dong Highest Honors WIndham 2025 Natalie Duncan Highest Honors Windham 2027 Lionel Edmonson IV Highest Honors Hooksett 2028 Maryam Elsheikh Highest Honors Hooksett 2027 AJ Emond Highest Honors Amherst 2025 Jacqueline Fanburg Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Sameh Fazelat Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Anna Fazelat Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Tia Ferdinando Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Isabella Fernandes Highest Honors Weare 2025 Amelia Freund Highest Honors Hooksett 2026 Ethan Friedburg Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Madelanne Garceau Highest Honors Atkinson 2027 Charlize Garcia Highest Honors Methuen 2027 Logan Garin Highest Honors Hollis 2027 Willow Gaudreau Highest Honors Portsmouth 2025 Erica Gerson Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Alice Graham Highest Honors Windham 2026 Liesel Gregor Highest Honors Windham 2026 Tate Gregor Highest Honors Windham 2026 Mitchell Grunbeck Highest Honors Amherst 2027 Pratham Gurung Highest Honors Hooksett 2026 Marshall Hartshorn Highest Honors Wilton 2027 Jackson Hatfield Highest Honors Weare 2025 Adam Henderson Highest Honors Londonderry 2028 Matthew Hitchcock Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Jahja Ibrakovic Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Elma Islamovic Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Pola Jankowska Highest Honors Hollis 2025 Sam Jin Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Sophia Jolie Highest Honors Raymond 2025 Ryan Jukes Highest Honors Goffstown 2027 Anjali Katragadda Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Connor Keenan Highest Honors Newfields 2026 Samuel Kellner Highest Honors Hollis 2027 Angelique Kenison Highest Honors New Boston 2026 Newton Kershaw Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Thomas Kerwin Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Lily Kfoury Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Ava Kosakowski Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Isaac Kosakowski Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Sofia Koshy Highest Honors Goffstown 2028 Samuel Krasnof Highest Honors Windham 2028 Selma Krušcica Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Audrey Labbe Highest Honors Derry 2028 Mackenzie Lacroix Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Grace Laliberte Highest Honors Amherst 2026 Aidan Lamothe Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Caitlin Lande Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Chloe Larson Highest Honors Amherst 2026 Maxwell Larson Highest Honors Amherst 2028 Titilayo Latinwo Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Megan Lautieri Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Saya Lecourt Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Jane Levesque Highest Honors Hollis 2028 William Licata Highest Honors Hopkinton 2026 Milo Linn-Boggs Highest Honors Wilton 2025 Stephanie Livingston Highest Honors Methuen 2028 Finley Llewellyn Highest Honors Amherst 2025 Piper Locke Highest Honors Londonderry 2025 Meredith MacWilliam Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Aidan Magnus Highest Honors Concord 2026 Isabella Mailloux Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Audrey Malone Highest Honors Concord 2027 Samhitha Maradapu Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Jonathan Martinez Highest Honors Loudon 2025 Caleb May Highest Honors Chichester 2027 Breanna McCabe Highest Honors New Ipswich 2025 Katelyn McCormick Highest Honors Chester 2025 Katherine McGee Highest Honors Nashua 2027 Genesis Mendoza Alarcon Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Nella Mitchell Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Aidan Moavenian Highest Honors Hollis 2026 Griffin Moore Highest Honors Amherst 2028 Awaab Mousa Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Brianna Murray Highest Honors Nashua 2027 Anny Naje Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Kathryn Nelson Highest Honors Amherst 2026 Christina Nguyen Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Phoebe O’Shaughnessy-Walsh Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Silas Oliff Highest Honors Exeter 2026 Jacob Oliviero Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Charles Olsen Highest Honors Auburn 2025 Lillianna Orkwis Highest Honors Seabrook 2027 Madelyn Paolino Highest Honors Windham 2025 Nabh Patel Highest Honors Auburn 2026 Teagan Peabody Highest Honors Portsmouth 2028 Alexandro Pierre Philippe Highest Honors Manchester 2025 RJ Proulx Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Sarina Punjabi Highest Honors Hollis 2026 Felix Read Highest Honors Stratham 2026 Sawyer Robbins Highest Honors Hopkinton 2027 Emmett Robbins Highest Honors Hopkinton 2027 Daniel Roy Highest Honors Amherst 2026 Myles Rozen Highest Honors Chester 2027 Emily Sanchez Torrez Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Fernando Sandoval Highest Honors Methuen 2026 Juan Sandoval Highest Honors Methuen 2026 Helen Saunders Highest Honors Merrimack 2026 Eli Schein Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Rimsha Sehar Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Evelyn Singer Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Julia Small Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Andrew Smith Highest Honors Salem 2027 Madelyn Solso Highest Honors Derry 2028 Sawyer Spain Highest Honors Gilmanton 2026 Abigail Steward Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Daphne Stewart Highest Honors Amherst 2025 Sarah Stonaker Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Katherine Stonaker Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Norman Stone Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Margaux Szal Highest Honors Bow 2025 Lydia Taylor Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Georgio Tournas Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Tyler Trachtenberg Highest Honors Andover 2025 Benjamin Truebe Highest Honors Candia 2025 Avishant Ullal Highest Honors Hollis 2028 Nikash Ullal Highest Honors Hollis 2028 Anya Vaidya Highest Honors Hooksett 2028 Ellen Vong Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Sadie Walsh Highest Honors Hopkinton 2025 Aubrey Webb Highest Honors Auburn 2028 Marissa Wu Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Lucy Yakola Highest Honors Rye 2028 Mogtaba Yousif Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Ipeksu Yucel Highest Honors Londonderry 2028 Kylie Yue Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Eddie Zhan Highest Honors Merrimack 2025 Jerry Zhang Highest Honors Manchester 2027 William Zhang Highest Honors Nashua 2026 Xinyi Zhou Highest Honors Merrimack 2027 Sophia Zioze Highest Honors Manchester

The Derryfield School is an independent college preparatory high school and middle school located in Manchester, New Hampshire, United States. It is a day school serving grades 6–12.