Derryfield School announces fall trimester honor roll

MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School announces its fall trimester honor roll for the 2024-25 school year. The following students have been recognized for academic excellence.
|Grad Year
|First Name
|Last Name
|Honor Roll
|Hometown
|2026
|Harper
|Bobotas
|Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Nate
|Boudreau
|Honors
|Salem
|2027
|Dominick
|Cercone
|Honors
|Raymond
|2028
|Calvin
|Chase
|Honors
|Pembroke
|2025
|Lucie
|Emond
|Honors
|Amherst
|2028
|Defne
|Inalpolat
|Honors
|Merrimack
|2026
|Ella
|LaFlamme
|Honors
|Candia
|2025
|Hannah
|Laws
|Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Grace
|Lebiedz
|Honors
|Atkinson
|2026
|Jack
|Lewis
|Honors
|Hollis
|2027
|Alex
|May
|Honors
|Chichester
|2025
|Deavon
|Moore
|Honors
|Londonderry
|2027
|Blake
|Moskov
|Honors
|Contoocook
|2026
|Logan
|O’Leary
|Honors
|Atkinson
|2027
|Elijah
|Oliff
|Honors
|Exeter
|2028
|Samantha
|Oliviero
|Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Olivia
|Sawyer
|Honors
|Londonderry
|2026
|Alistair
|Wright
|Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Almedina
|Ahmetovic
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Noah
|Barreto
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Leora
|Bartoli
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Ariel
|Berger
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Athanasios
|Bevan
|High Honors
|Londonderry
|2026
|Vera
|Blake
|High Honors
|Hollis
|2025
|Crow
|Bonnema
|High Honors
|Bradford
|2026
|Kiera
|Bradley
|High Honors
|Windham
|2026
|William
|Cairns
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Elise
|Cataldo
|High Honors
|Hooksett
|2025
|Dylan
|Clyne
|High Honors
|Goffstown
|2028
|Ryan
|Cohen
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Brady
|Doldo
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Logan
|Dyer
|High Honors
|Hampstead
|2027
|Liam
|England
|High Honors
|Bow
|2027
|Emma
|Farr
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Lukas
|Gaff
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Camille
|Garcia
|High Honors
|Methuen
|2028
|Drake
|Glover
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Benjamin
|Graham
|High Honors
|Windham
|2025
|Ashwini
|Gurung
|High Honors
|Hooksett
|2025
|Sparda
|Gurung
|High Honors
|Hooksett
|2028
|Grace
|Howe
|High Honors
|Gilmanton
|2028
|Duru
|Inalpolat
|High Honors
|Merrimack
|2027
|Reina
|Johnson
|High Honors
|Newfields
|2026
|Ben
|LaFlamme
|High Honors
|Candia
|2026
|Garrett
|Lande
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Jacob
|Larson
|High Honors
|Amherst
|2028
|Alexis
|Maiorino
|High Honors
|Bow
|2027
|Ryan
|Maxwell
|High Honors
|Pelham
|2026
|Alexander
|Moore
|High Honors
|Amherst
|2026
|Philip
|Moore
|High Honors
|Amherst
|2028
|Sophia
|Moulis
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Casey
|Peters
|High Honors
|Raymond
|2027
|Gemmy
|Pham
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Matthew
|Purnickescu
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Thomas
|Rilee
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Liam
|Ryan
|High Honors
|Concord
|2025
|Briana
|Sanchez Camilo
|High Honors
|Lawrence
|2025
|David
|Schroeder
|High Honors
|Milford
|2025
|Avik
|Singh
|High Honors
|Londonderry
|2026
|Shantya
|Singh
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Emma
|Sloper
|High Honors
|Londonderry
|2028
|Ash
|Stone
|High Honors
|Hollis
|2027
|Keith
|Townsend
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Theodore
|Truebe
|High Honors
|Candia
|2027
|Gianina
|Valinoti
|High Honors
|Exeter
|2027
|Melanie
|Vargas
|High Honors
|Methuen
|2026
|Joseph
|Wagner
|High Honors
|Londonderry
|2028
|Clara
|Wallace-Fournier
|High Honors
|Chichester
|2028
|George
|Welsh
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Julia
|White
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Adam
|Willett
|High Honors
|Hudson
|2026
|Mouad
|Yzzogh
|High Honors
|Hooksett
|2026
|Brennan
|Ziegler
|High Honors
|Penacook
|2025
|Katarina
|Zioze
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Benjamin
|Zych
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Dina
|Adhikari
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Deepsun
|Adhikari
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Marvelous
|Alabi
|Highest Honors
|Derry
|2027
|Madelyn
|Alfonso
|Highest Honors
|Raymond
|2025
|Kimberly-Priscilla
|Amendah
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Ethan
|Angus
|Highest Honors
|Penacook
|2025
|Jessica
|Avalon
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Audrey
|Barger
|Highest Honors
|Webster
|2025
|Caroline
|Barrett
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Jeffrey
|Bartlett
|Highest Honors
|Concord
|2026
|Brennan
|Barto
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Soumya
|Basnet
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2026
|Safija
|Becirovic
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Kelsey
|Beekman
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Charlotte
|Belanger
|Highest Honors
|Concord
|2025
|Alexandra
|Benson
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Laurie
|Best
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Reese
|Bishop
|Highest Honors
|Atkinson
|2025
|Noah
|Bobotas
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Connor
|Bradley
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Samuel
|Bradley
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2027
|Taylor
|Bradley
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Emma
|Branch
|Highest Honors
|Goffstown
|2025
|Chloe
|Bremberg
|Highest Honors
|Litchfield
|2027
|Kelsi
|Bremberg
|Highest Honors
|Litchfield
|2026
|John
|Brown
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2027
|Thiago
|Butera
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2028
|Juliana
|Cataldo
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2025
|Clark
|Cayer
|Highest Honors
|Candia
|2028
|Anabella
|Celia
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Liam
|Cesar
|Highest Honors
|Andover
|2025
|Isabelle
|Christian
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2027
|Megan
|Chu
|Highest Honors
|Nashua
|2027
|Talha
|Chughtai
|Highest Honors
|Nashua
|2028
|Fiona
|Clyne
|Highest Honors
|Goffstown
|2027
|Flynn
|Cohen
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Alison
|Cole
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Lindsay
|Collins
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Sophia
|Correnti
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|William
|Dainiak
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Ari
|Day
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Samarah
|Day
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Charles
|Decker
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Andy
|Dell’Orfano
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Kaitlyn
|Dell’Orfano
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Isabella
|Devine
|Highest Honors
|Londonderry
|2025
|Madison
|Donahue
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Snow
|Dong
|Highest Honors
|WIndham
|2025
|Natalie
|Duncan
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2027
|Lionel
|Edmonson IV
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2028
|Maryam
|Elsheikh
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2027
|AJ
|Emond
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2025
|Jacqueline
|Fanburg
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Sameh
|Fazelat
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Anna
|Fazelat
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Tia
|Ferdinando
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Isabella
|Fernandes
|Highest Honors
|Weare
|2025
|Amelia
|Freund
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2026
|Ethan
|Friedburg
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Madelanne
|Garceau
|Highest Honors
|Atkinson
|2027
|Charlize
|Garcia
|Highest Honors
|Methuen
|2027
|Logan
|Garin
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2027
|Willow
|Gaudreau
|Highest Honors
|Portsmouth
|2025
|Erica
|Gerson
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Alice
|Graham
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Liesel
|Gregor
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Tate
|Gregor
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Mitchell
|Grunbeck
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2027
|Pratham
|Gurung
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2026
|Marshall
|Hartshorn
|Highest Honors
|Wilton
|2027
|Jackson
|Hatfield
|Highest Honors
|Weare
|2025
|Adam
|Henderson
|Highest Honors
|Londonderry
|2028
|Matthew
|Hitchcock
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Jahja
|Ibrakovic
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Elma
|Islamovic
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Pola
|Jankowska
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2025
|Sam
|Jin
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Sophia
|Jolie
|Highest Honors
|Raymond
|2025
|Ryan
|Jukes
|Highest Honors
|Goffstown
|2027
|Anjali
|Katragadda
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Connor
|Keenan
|Highest Honors
|Newfields
|2026
|Samuel
|Kellner
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2027
|Angelique
|Kenison
|Highest Honors
|New Boston
|2026
|Newton
|Kershaw
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Thomas
|Kerwin
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Lily
|Kfoury
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Ava
|Kosakowski
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Isaac
|Kosakowski
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Sofia
|Koshy
|Highest Honors
|Goffstown
|2028
|Samuel
|Krasnof
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2028
|Selma
|Krušcica
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Audrey
|Labbe
|Highest Honors
|Derry
|2028
|Mackenzie
|Lacroix
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Grace
|Laliberte
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2026
|Aidan
|Lamothe
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Caitlin
|Lande
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Chloe
|Larson
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2026
|Maxwell
|Larson
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2028
|Titilayo
|Latinwo
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Megan
|Lautieri
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Saya
|Lecourt
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Jane
|Levesque
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2028
|William
|Licata
|Highest Honors
|Hopkinton
|2026
|Milo
|Linn-Boggs
|Highest Honors
|Wilton
|2025
|Stephanie
|Livingston
|Highest Honors
|Methuen
|2028
|Finley
|Llewellyn
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2025
|Piper
|Locke
|Highest Honors
|Londonderry
|2025
|Meredith
|MacWilliam
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Aidan
|Magnus
|Highest Honors
|Concord
|2026
|Isabella
|Mailloux
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Audrey
|Malone
|Highest Honors
|Concord
|2027
|Samhitha
|Maradapu
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Jonathan
|Martinez
|Highest Honors
|Loudon
|2025
|Caleb
|May
|Highest Honors
|Chichester
|2027
|Breanna
|McCabe
|Highest Honors
|New Ipswich
|2025
|Katelyn
|McCormick
|Highest Honors
|Chester
|2025
|Katherine
|McGee
|Highest Honors
|Nashua
|2027
|Genesis
|Mendoza Alarcon
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Nella
|Mitchell
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Aidan
|Moavenian
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2026
|Griffin
|Moore
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2028
|Awaab
|Mousa
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Brianna
|Murray
|Highest Honors
|Nashua
|2027
|Anny
|Naje
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Kathryn
|Nelson
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2026
|Christina
|Nguyen
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Phoebe
|O’Shaughnessy-Walsh
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Silas
|Oliff
|Highest Honors
|Exeter
|2026
|Jacob
|Oliviero
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Charles
|Olsen
|Highest Honors
|Auburn
|2025
|Lillianna
|Orkwis
|Highest Honors
|Seabrook
|2027
|Madelyn
|Paolino
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2025
|Nabh
|Patel
|Highest Honors
|Auburn
|2026
|Teagan
|Peabody
|Highest Honors
|Portsmouth
|2028
|Alexandro
|Pierre Philippe
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|RJ
|Proulx
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Sarina
|Punjabi
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2026
|Felix
|Read
|Highest Honors
|Stratham
|2026
|Sawyer
|Robbins
|Highest Honors
|Hopkinton
|2027
|Emmett
|Robbins
|Highest Honors
|Hopkinton
|2027
|Daniel
|Roy
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2026
|Myles
|Rozen
|Highest Honors
|Chester
|2027
|Emily
|Sanchez Torrez
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Fernando
|Sandoval
|Highest Honors
|Methuen
|2026
|Juan
|Sandoval
|Highest Honors
|Methuen
|2026
|Helen
|Saunders
|Highest Honors
|Merrimack
|2026
|Eli
|Schein
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Rimsha
|Sehar
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Evelyn
|Singer
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Julia
|Small
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Andrew
|Smith
|Highest Honors
|Salem
|2027
|Madelyn
|Solso
|Highest Honors
|Derry
|2028
|Sawyer
|Spain
|Highest Honors
|Gilmanton
|2026
|Abigail
|Steward
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Daphne
|Stewart
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2025
|Sarah
|Stonaker
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Katherine
|Stonaker
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Norman
|Stone
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Margaux
|Szal
|Highest Honors
|Bow
|2025
|Lydia
|Taylor
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Georgio
|Tournas
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Tyler
|Trachtenberg
|Highest Honors
|Andover
|2025
|Benjamin
|Truebe
|Highest Honors
|Candia
|2025
|Avishant
|Ullal
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2028
|Nikash
|Ullal
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2028
|Anya
|Vaidya
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2028
|Ellen
|Vong
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Sadie
|Walsh
|Highest Honors
|Hopkinton
|2025
|Aubrey
|Webb
|Highest Honors
|Auburn
|2028
|Marissa
|Wu
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Lucy
|Yakola
|Highest Honors
|Rye
|2028
|Mogtaba
|Yousif
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Ipeksu
|Yucel
|Highest Honors
|Londonderry
|2028
|Kylie
|Yue
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Eddie
|Zhan
|Highest Honors
|Merrimack
|2025
|Jerry
|Zhang
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|William
|Zhang
|Highest Honors
|Nashua
|2026
|Xinyi
|Zhou
|Highest Honors
|Merrimack
|2027
|Sophia
|Zioze
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
The Derryfield School is an independent college preparatory high school and middle school located in Manchester, New Hampshire, United States. It is a day school serving grades 6–12.