    Derryfield School announces Winter Honor Roll

    MANCHESTER, NH – The 247 students listed below have achieved honor roll status at The Derryfield School, a private college-preparatory school for grades 6-12.

    Grad YearFirst NameLast NameHonor RollHometown
    2028SoumyaBasnetHonorsHooksett
    2027DominickCerconeHonorsRaymond
    2027RowanEarleyHonorsBedford
    2025LucieEmondHonorsAmherst
    2027LiamEnglandHonorsBow
    2027EmmaFarrHonorsBedford
    2027LukasGaffHonorsBedford
    2028DefneInalpolatHonorsMerrimack
    2028DuruInalpolatHonorsMerrimack
    2028TymonJankowskiHonorsHollis
    2026SofiaKoshyHonorsGoffstown
    2028JacobLarsonHonorsAmherst
    2025HannahLawsHonorsWindham
    2027AlexMayHonorsChichester
    2025DeavonMooreHonorsLondonderry
    2028SilasOliffHonorsExeter
    2028SamanthaOlivieroHonorsBedford
    2027GemmyPhamHonorsManchester
    2028GracePorterHonorsEpping
    2028CharlesRousseauHonorsBedford
    2028LiamRyanHonorsConcord
    2028OliviaSawyerHonorsLondonderry
    2025DavidSchroederHonorsMilford
    2025AvikSinghHonorsLondonderry
    2028GeorgeWelshHonorsManchester
    2027MadelynAlfonsoHigh HonorsRaymond
    2027EthanAngusHigh HonorsPenacook
    2028NoahBarretoHigh HonorsBedford
    2026BrennanBartoHigh HonorsBedford
    2028LeoraBartoliHigh HonorsBedford
    2027ArielBergerHigh HonorsBedford
    2027AthanasiosBevanHigh HonorsLondonderry
    2025CrowBonnemaHigh HonorsBradford
    2026NateBoudreauHigh HonorsSalem
    2027KelsiBrembergHigh HonorsLitchfield
    2026EliseCataldoHigh HonorsHooksett
    2028AnabellaCeliaHigh HonorsManchester
    2025DylanClyneHigh HonorsGoffstown
    2028RyanCohenHigh HonorsBedford
    2028CharlesDeckerHigh HonorsBedford
    2026IsabellaDevineHigh HonorsLondonderry
    2025MadisonDonahueHigh HonorsManchester
    2026CamilleGarciaHigh HonorsMethuen
    2028BenjaminGrahamHigh HonorsWindham
    2026TateGregorHigh HonorsWindham
    2025AshwiniGurungHigh HonorsHooksett
    2025SpardaGurungHigh HonorsHooksett
    2027BenjaminHazardHigh HonorsBedford
    2028MatthewHitchcockHigh HonorsManchester
    2028GraceHoweHigh HonorsGilmanton
    2025ElmaIslamovicHigh HonorsManchester
    2026ConnorKeenanHigh HonorsNewfields
    2026SamuelKellnerHigh HonorsHollis
    2027AngeliqueKenisonHigh HonorsNew Boston
    2028IsaacKosakowskiHigh HonorsManchester
    2026BenLaFlammeHigh HonorsCandia
    2026EllaLaFlammeHigh HonorsCandia
    2026MaxwellLarsonHigh HonorsAmherst
    2026GraceLebiedzHigh HonorsAtkinson
    2026JackLewisHigh HonorsHollis
    2028FinleyLlewellynHigh HonorsAmherst
    2028AlexisMaiorinoHigh HonorsBow
    2028AudreyMaloneHigh HonorsConcord
    2027SamhithaMaradapuHigh HonorsManchester
    2026JonathanMartinezHigh HonorsLoudon
    2027NellaMitchellHigh HonorsBedford
    2026PhilipMooreHigh HonorsAmherst
    2028SophiaMoulisHigh HonorsManchester
    2025KathrynNelsonHigh HonorsAmherst
    2027PhoebeO’Shaughnessy-WalshHigh HonorsManchester
    2027ElijahOliffHigh HonorsExeter
    2025NabhPatelHigh HonorsAuburn
    2026MatthewPurnickescuHigh HonorsManchester
    2025ThomasRileeHigh HonorsBedford
    2027DanielRoyHigh HonorsAmherst
    2027EmmaSloperHigh HonorsLondonderry
    2028SophiaStoneHigh HonorsHollis
    2027TheodoreTruebeHigh HonorsCandia
    2027GianinaValinotiHigh HonorsExeter
    2027MelanieVargasHigh HonorsMethuen
    2026JosephWagnerHigh HonorsLondonderry
    2025AubreyWebbHigh HonorsAuburn
    2028AdamWillettHigh HonorsHudson
    2026AlistairWrightHigh HonorsBedford
    2025KatarinaZiozeHigh HonorsManchester
    2027SophiaZiozeHigh HonorsManchester
    2028BenjaminZychHigh HonorsManchester
    2026DinaAdhikariHighest HonorsManchester
    2028DeepsunAdhikariHighest HonorsManchester
    2026AlmedinaAhmetovicHighest HonorsManchester
    2026AyobamiAlabiHighest HonorsDerry
    2025Kimberly-PriscillaAmendahHighest HonorsManchester
    2025JessicaAvalonHighest HonorsManchester
    2026AudreyBargerHighest HonorsWebster
    2025CarolineBarrettHighest HonorsBedford
    2026JeffreyBartlettHighest HonorsConcord
    2026SafijaBecirovicHighest HonorsManchester
    2027KelseyBeekmanHighest HonorsBedford
    2028CharlotteBelangerHighest HonorsConcord
    2025AlexandraBensonHighest HonorsBedford
    2027ReeseBishopHighest HonorsAtkinson
    2025NoahBobotasHighest HonorsManchester
    2026ConnorBradleyHighest HonorsWindham
    2026KieraBradleyHighest HonorsWindham
    2026SamuelBradleyHighest HonorsWindham
    2027TaylorBradleyHighest HonorsWindham
    2026EmmaBranchHighest HonorsGoffstown
    2025ChloeBrembergHighest HonorsLitchfield
    2026JohnBrownHighest HonorsAmherst
    2027ThiagoButeraHighest HonorsWindham
    2026WilliamCairnsHighest HonorsManchester
    2028JulianaCataldoHighest HonorsHooksett
    2025ClarkCayerHighest HonorsCandia
    2026LiamCesarHighest HonorsAndover
    2025IsabelleChristianHighest HonorsHooksett
    2027MeganChuHighest HonorsNashua
    2027TalhaChughtaiHighest HonorsNashua
    2028FionaClyneHighest HonorsGoffstown
    2027FlynnCohenHighest HonorsBedford
    2025AlisonColeHighest HonorsWindham
    2026LindsayCollinsHighest HonorsBedford
    2025SophiaCorrentiHighest HonorsBedford
    2025WilliamDainiakHighest HonorsBedford
    2028AriDayHighest HonorsBedford
    2028SamarahDayHighest HonorsBedford
    2025AndyDell’OrfanoHighest HonorsBedford
    2027KaitlynDell’OrfanoHighest HonorsBedford
    2025BradyDoldoHighest HonorsBedford
    2028SnowDongHighest HonorsWindham
    2025NatalieDuncanHighest HonorsWindham
    2025LoganDyerHighest HonorsHampstead
    2027LionelEdmonson IVHighest HonorsHooksett
    2028MaryamElsheikhHighest HonorsHooksett
    2027AJEmondHighest HonorsAmherst
    2025JacquelineFanburgHighest HonorsBedford
    2026SamehFazelatHighest HonorsBedford
    2028AnnaFazelatHighest HonorsBedford
    2025TiaFerdinandoHighest HonorsManchester
    2025IsabellaFernandesHighest HonorsWeare
    2025AmeliaFreundHighest HonorsHooksett
    2026EthanFriedburgHighest HonorsBedford
    jCharlizeGarciaHighest HonorsMethuen
    2027LoganGarinHighest HonorsHollis
    2027WillowGaudreauHighest HonorsPortsmouth
    2025EricaGersonHighest HonorsBedford
    2028DrakeGloverHighest HonorsBedford
    2027AliceGrahamHighest HonorsWindham
    2026LieselGregorHighest HonorsWindham
    2026MitchellGrunbeckHighest HonorsAmherst
    2026MarshallHartshornHighest HonorsWilton
    2027JacksonHatfieldHighest HonorsWeare
    2025AdamHendersonHighest HonorsLondonderry
    2026JahjaIbrakovicHighest HonorsManchester
    2026PolaJankowskaHighest HonorsHollis
    2025SamJinHighest HonorsManchester
    2027ReinaJohnsonHighest HonorsNewfields
    2027SophiaJolieHighest HonorsRaymond
    2025RyanJukesHighest HonorsGoffstown
    2027AnjaliKatragaddaHighest HonorsManchester
    2026NewtonKershawHighest HonorsManchester
    2027ThomasKerwinHighest HonorsManchester
    2025LilyKfouryHighest HonorsBedford
    2026AvaKosakowskiHighest HonorsManchester
    2028SamuelKrasnofHighest HonorsWindham
    2028SelmaKrušcicaHighest HonorsManchester
    2026AudreyLabbeHighest HonorsDerry
    2028MackenzieLacroixHighest HonorsManchester
    2025GraceLaliberteHighest HonorsAmherst
    2026AidanLamotheHighest HonorsManchester
    2026GarrettLandeHighest HonorsBedford
    2028CaitlinLandeHighest HonorsBedford
    2026ChloeLarsonHighest HonorsAmherst
    2028TitilayoLatinwoHighest HonorsManchester
    2025MeganLautieriHighest HonorsManchester
    2028SayaLecourtHighest HonorsBedford
    2028JaneLevesqueHighest HonorsHollis
    2026MiloLinn-BoggsHighest HonorsWilton
    2025StephanieLivingstonHighest HonorsMethuen
    2025PiperLockeHighest HonorsLondonderry
    2025MeredithMacWilliamHighest HonorsManchester
    2027AidanMagnusHighest HonorsConcord
    2027RyanMaxwellHighest HonorsPelham
    2025CalebMayHighest HonorsChichester
    2027BreannaMcCabeHighest HonorsNew Ipswich
    2025KatelynMcCormickHighest HonorsChester
    2025KatherineMcGeeHighest HonorsNashua
    2027GenesisMendoza AlarconHighest HonorsManchester
    2025AidanMoavenianHighest HonorsHollis
    2026GriffinMooreHighest HonorsAmherst
    2028AwaabMousaHighest HonorsManchester
    2025BriannaMurrayHighest HonorsNashua
    2027AnnyNajeHighest HonorsManchester
    2026ChristinaNguyenHighest HonorsManchester
    2026JacobOlivieroHighest HonorsBedford
    2028CharlesOlsenHighest HonorsAuburn
    2025LilliannaOrkwisHighest HonorsSeabrook
    2027MadelynPaolinoHighest HonorsWindham
    2026TeaganPeabodyHighest HonorsPortsmouth
    2027AnaPerezHighest HonorsManchester
    2026CaseyPetersHighest HonorsRaymond
    2028AlexandroPierre PhilippeHighest HonorsManchester
    2025RJProulxHighest HonorsBedford
    2027SarinaPunjabiHighest HonorsHollis
    2026FelixReadHighest HonorsStratham
    2026SawyerRobbinsHighest HonorsHopkinton
    2027EmmettRobbinsHighest HonorsHopkinton
    2026MylesRozenHighest HonorsChester
    2025BrianaSanchez CamiloHighest HonorsLawrence
    2027EmilySanchez TorrezHighest HonorsManchester
    2025FernandoSandovalHighest HonorsMethuen
    2026JuanSandovalHighest HonorsMethuen
    2026HelenSaundersHighest HonorsMerrimack
    2026EliScheinHighest HonorsBedford
    2027RimshaSeharHighest HonorsManchester
    2028EvelynSingerHighest HonorsManchester
    2026ShantyaSinghHighest HonorsManchester
    2027JuliaSmallHighest HonorsBedford
    2025AndrewSmithHighest HonorsSalem
    2027MadelynSolsoHighest HonorsDerry
    2028SawyerSpainHighest HonorsGilmanton
    2026AbigailStewardHighest HonorsBedford
    2027DaphneStewartHighest HonorsAmherst
    2025SarahStonakerHighest HonorsBedford
    2028KatherineStonakerHighest HonorsBedford
    2026NormanStoneHighest HonorsBedford
    2026MargauxSzalHighest HonorsBow
    2025LydiaTaylorHighest HonorsManchester
    2027GeorgioTournasHighest HonorsManchester
    2028TylerTrachtenbergHighest HonorsAndover
    2025BenjaminTruebeHighest HonorsCandia
    2025AvishantUllalHighest HonorsHollis
    2028NikashUllalHighest HonorsHollis
    2028AnyaVaidyaHighest HonorsHooksett
    2028EllenVongHighest HonorsManchester
    2028ClaraWallace-FournierHighest HonorsChichester
    2027SadieWalshHighest HonorsHopkinton
    2028JuliaWhiteHighest HonorsManchester
    2028MarissaWuHighest HonorsBedford
    2025LucyYakolaHighest HonorsRye
    2028MogtabaYousifHighest HonorsManchester
    2025IpeksuYucelHighest HonorsLondonderry
    2028KylieYueHighest HonorsBedford
    2026MouadYzzoghHighest HonorsHooksett
    2027EddieZhanHighest HonorsMerrimack
    2025JerrryZhangHighest HonorsManchester
    2027WilliamZhangHighest HonorsNashua
    2026ElosaZhouHighest HonorsMerrimack

