DHHS provides measles outbreak update

Concord, NH – Based on newly revised information received by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) from the individual with measles and their state of residence, the Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) is refining the timeline of possible exposures associated with an out-of-state resident who visited New Hampshire while they were infectious with measles released earlier today. The Department is releasing this update based on newly received and revised information from the individual and their state of residence.

The out-of-state resident visited the following public places during the specified dates and times:

July 6, 1:00-5:00pm: Texas Roadhouse, 317 Loudon Road, Concord

July 7, 2:30-4:30pm: Baked and Brewed Café, 915 Suncook Valley Rd, Alton

July 7, 3:00-6:00pm: Common Man, 314 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack

Anyone who is not protected or unsure of their protection against measles and visited the above locations during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms and contact DPHS at 603-271-4496 as soon as possible.