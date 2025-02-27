Dominican Republic Independence Day celebrated at City Hall

Mayor Jay Ruais (left) and Manchester Ward 12 School Board representative Carlos Gonzalez, right, who organized this year’s event. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Snow isn’t common in the Dominican Republic, but wintry weather didn’t stop the Dominican spirit from descending upon City Hall on Thursday.

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais joined several local dignitaries and residents to honor the city’s Dominican population and celebrate the 181st Independence Day of the Dominican Republic with a flag raising outside of Manchester City Hall’s west wing.

The City of Manchester is one of people immigrating to the city to work in the mills 130, 150 years ago,” said Ruais. “We have a long history of being an opening and welcoming city and individuals who have come here from the Dominican Republic have contributed greatly to the city of Manchester.”

In addition to Ruais, speeches in Spanish were given by representatives of U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and the Dominican consulate in Boston.

Raising flags of nationalities with a significant presence in Manchester is a tradition outside of City Hall, with the flagpole seeing the flags of Ukraine, El Salvador and the Democratic Republic of the Congo raised among others.