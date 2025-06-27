Donald J. ‘T’ Tibbetts, 73: ‘The Man, The Myth, The Physical Education Teacher’

Don “T” Tibbetts

MANCHESTER, NH – Donald J. “T” Tibbetts, 74, of Labelle, FL, and Manchester, NH, died suddenly on June 25, 2025, at Gulf Coast Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Manchester on November 11, 1951, he was the son of the late Donald E. and Jane (Savage) Tibbetts. “T” was a graduate of Bishop Bradley High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1974 from Norwich University. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired with an honorable discharge, at the rank of Second Lieutenant. He married the love of his life, “Sam” Vincent in 1969 and together, raised their three fun, feisty, fierce, beautiful girls in the Queen City, which was a community that he was so proud to be a part of.

“T” was a Manchester icon! In his early years he worked for Easler’s Clothing Store, Manchester Parks & Rec, and NETC. He also was a proud owner of Skateboard Center and Mr. T’s Drivers Ed School. It was at Central High School where he built his career dedicated to the students of Manchester, as a Physical Education Teacher, where he was known for rocking the two different colored Chuck Taylors. So many students formed a strong bond with “Mr. T” and growing into adults, built long lasting friendships with him. He never forgot a name, any of your accomplishments, or the dumb sh!t you did as a kid and would be the first one to cheer you on with his signature “YAHOO” in either situation.

After 34 years at Central High School, “T” retired in 2007, and Sam and T’s next adventure began. It led them south to Orlando, before settling in their dream retirement community in LaBelle, Florida, where they spent many days by the river, playing cards and enjoying their close-knit LaBelle Community. They would travel back to NH every summer to spend time at Lake Ossipee, with their family and friends, living the best life and making memories.

“T” was a member of the legendary bands Mystical Flowers, Wholly Righteous and Head Shop. Headshop started in 1988 at the Faculty Follies Show, at Central High School. After 20 years of rockin’ in the free world together, they would be seen in local bars and venues, from time to time, and still had a strong following no matter where or when they played.

“T” enjoyed golfing, spending time at the lake and traveling with Sam. They were members of We Travel RV Style. “T” was always up for an adventure. His family was what mattered most in his life and he was, without a doubt, the biggest supporter of his daughters, grandchildren and sons-in-law, and reminded them not to take life to seriously. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Surviving family members include his wife of 56 years, Sandra L. “Sam” (Vincent) Tibbetts of Labelle, FL; three daughters, Kimberly Tyson and her husband Geoffrey of Sandwich; Kelly Tibbetts-Cote and her husband Gary of Manchester; and Katie Tibbetts of Manchester; five grandchildren, Berklee and Colbi Vaillancourt, Xavier Soul, Logan Cloutier and Griffin Cote; two sisters, Amy Wilkinson and husband Steve and Cindy McNally and husband Brian; sister-in-law Valerie Tibbetts; and several nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by both parents and his brother, Gary Tibbetts.

SERVICES: His family will be following T’s wishes and hosting a Celebration of Life at a later date, time and location, to be decided soon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Manchester Central High Booster Club at: [email protected]. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

“Stay Positive, Be Positive” You were one of the good one’s “T” and will remain a legend……“ YAHOO ”!!!!