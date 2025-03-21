Down to the final eight in the 2025 Pizza Madness Tournament

We’ve reached the regional finals of the 2025 Pizza Madness Tournament. Who will reach the Final Four? you can vote by clicking here!

We’ll have our first update on Saturday. In the meantime, here’s the final results from the second round.

East Region

#1. Seasons Tickets (74 votes) def. #7. Pappy’s Pizza (20 votes)

#2. Pizza Man (141 votes) def. #3. Alley Cat (43 votes) and #4. Pizza by Rocco (6 votes)

West Region

#1. Deadproof (109 votes) def. #6 Puritan (67 votes)

#2. Market Basket of Bedford (235 votes) def. #3. Vintage Pizza (89 votes) and Jimmy’s House of Pizza (27 votes)

North Region

#1. Fotia Greek Taverna (264 votes) def. #10 Romano’s of Litchfield (205 votes)*

#6. 900 Degrees (116 votes) def. #9. Weeks Pizza of Goffstown (89 votes) and #8. Market Basket of Manchester (52 votes)

South Region

#2. Crown Tavern (81 votes) def. #11. Campo Enoteca (42 votes)

#4. Shoppers (60 votes) def. #5. Sal’s of Manchester (60 votes) and #9 Pizza Market of Goffstown (19 votes) **

-* Fotia had 331 total votes, but met their cap of 50 provisional votes, with 67 provisional votes being discarded. We have a cap of 50 provisional votes to limit automated voting and make voters share different reasons why they love their favorite pizza place.

-** Under tournament rules described in the preliminary round, tiebreakers are decided by the cost of the small cheese pizza at each restaurant at the beginning of the next round. According to the Shoppers website, a small cheese pizza is $12.95. Sal’s closest equivalent is a build-your-own pizza, which according to its website starts at $12.99 without any added toppings.