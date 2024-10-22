Downtown Trick or Treating set for October 25

Hey Manchester ghouls and goblins! Get excited because our beloved city is gearing up for a downtown Trick or Treat event! Not only will there be candy galore, but we’re also throwing in some unexpected fun that’ll keep spirits high all day long. Make sure to mark your calendar for a hauntingly good time!

📍 Location: Stanton Plaza, City Hall Plaza Manchester

🗓 Date: October 25th

⏰ Time: 3 PM to 6:30 PM

Highlights of the Event

🍬 Trick or Treat at Local Businesses:

A whole bunch of downtown businesses will be participating in this year’s event! Think stores, cafes, and restaurants—all ready to delight with loads of candy! A map of the participating businesses can be found below:

🔥 Ghastly Gaga Ball Pit:

Forget the usual bobbing for apples—our Trick or Treat event has a gaga ball pit this year! Thanks to the Parks and Recreation team’s spooky creativity, the ball pit is designed to provide a safe, fun environment for kids (and adults who dare!) to unleash their energy in this fast-paced midnight madness. The gaga ball pit will be set up at Stanton Plaza in front of the DoubleTree.

Also at Stanton Plaza, there will be tables set up from vendors and organizations including: Manchester Parks and Rec, Office of Youth Services, Manchester Proud, The Palace Theater, Manchester Animal Shelter, and NH Fishercats.

🎵 Live DJ:

DJ D Smooth will be onsite at Stanton Plaza ensuring there is plenty of music for the party!

📚 Manchester Bookmobile

A partnership with the Manchester School District and the City of Manchester Public Library will have the popular Bookmobile at City Hall Plaza. Mayor Jay Ruais will also be onsite to partake in the fun!

This event would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the Manchester Economic Development Office and the Greater Manchester Chamber.

This celebration, backed by our fantastic network of downtown businesses and the city’s public services, promises to be inclusive and free, ensuring everyone a haunting good time. And of course, the event is family-friendly and encourages community engagement.

So, whether you’re a little witch, a big ghost, or just someone looking for a magical night out in downtown Manchester, this year’s downtown trick or treating is simply unmissable. Grab your buckets, bring your giggles, and let’s make this an October to remember! 🕸👻

Turn up for the tricks, stay for the treats, and leave with magical memories. See you there! 🎉✨