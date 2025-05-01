DPW earns national award for South Manchester Rail Trail restoration

South Manchester Rail Trail

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester Department of Public Works announced on May 1 that the South Manchester Rail Trail restoration project has been selected as the American Public Works Association (APWA) 2025 Public Works Historical Restoration/Preservation Project of the Year in the Less than $5 million division.

The project, which concluded construction in May 2024 and extended the city’s rail trail network with a pedestrian bridge over Cohas Brook, will be celebrated at the APWA Awards Ceremony in Chicago, Illinois.

