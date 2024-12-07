DPW presentation says approximately one quarter of city’s roads can be repaved next year for $12 million

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week received a presentation on the Manchester Department of Public Works plan to maintain the city’s 413 miles of roads.

Chief Highway Engineer Caleb Dobbins told the board that every three years a company looks at every public road in Manchester and analyzes things like pavement cracking or general distress to create a “pavement condition index,” or PCI, which is then combined with traffic volume, funding and other factors to determine when certain roads will be paved.

Ideally, Dobbins said that roads should be repaved every 10 to 15 years, with costs rising dramatically without repavement in that timeframe. Currently, Dobbins says there is a large backlog of streets in need of repaving from a $5.3 million allocation to repaving last year. He recommended $12 million to the board to either repave or “microsurface” approximately 100 miles of road next year, or about a quarter of all the roads.

Dobbins added that the $12 million figure would help catch up for what had become the inadequate $5.3 million figure, and that inflation has hit construction harder than other areas making higher totals likely in the future if the $12 million is not allocated in 2025.

Deputy Public Works Directory Owen Friend-Gray on Dec. 3, 2024, during a presentation to the Board of Aldermen about paving. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

On the 0 to 100 PCI scale, Dobbins and Department of Public Works Deputy Director Owen Friend-Gray said the average was 64, although most roads are above 50 and there is no specific geographical focus in certain part of the city where roads are better or worse.

In response to a question from Ward 4 Alderwoman Christine Fajardo, the Department of Public Works generally tries to keep neighborhood streets in comparable conditions to their neighboring streets, although some streets are taken out of order due to other public works initiatives going on in that area or severe conditions that require immediate road repair.

No action was taken by the board as the presentation was informational in scope. The slides from the presentation can be found below.